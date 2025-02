Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the 12-2 run rule win over Washington State on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium. Also included is the postgame press conference with Landon Beidelschies, Wehiwa Aloy and Kuhio Aloy.

Up next, the Diamond Hogs will travel to Arlington, Texas, for the College Baseball Series from Feb. 21-23. Arkansas will face Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT in Game 1 on Friday.