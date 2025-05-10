How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 7 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-10, 17-8 SEC) are aiming to bounce back on Saturday against the No. 3 LSU Tigers (39-11, 16-9 SEC) after falling 5-4 in extra innings at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

First pitch of Game One was set for Friday at 6:30 p.m., but nasty weather conditions delayed the matchup over three hours and it did not conclude until after 1:00 a.m.

Powered by home runs from Cam Kozeal and Kuhio Aloy, the Razorbacks led 4-2 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Derek Curiel knocked a two-RBI single down the left side to tie it at four.

The game went into extra innings and after Brent Iredale was plunked on the elbow to load the bases in the top of the tenth Reese Robinett had a chance to play hero again after crushing two home runs in the series finale of last weekend's sweep of Texas. Robinett struck out for the third time and LSU sealed the victory in the home half of the frame on a sacrifice fly out to center field by Ethan Frey that scored Jared Jones from third base after Jones evaded the tag at home that was confirmed upon review.

Zach Root posted six innings, giving up five hits, two earned runs and striking out six, while Gabe Gaeckle, who retired eight of his first nine batters faced, was tagged with the loss after going 3.1 innings and striking out five. Justin Thomas Jr. led at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 while Helfrick and Wehiwa Aloy each record multiple hits.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.