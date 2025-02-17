How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Washington State

FAYETTEVILLE — With the series already in hand, the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will go for the sweep Monday afternoon when they face the Washington State Cougars (0-3, 0-0 MWC) at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Junior left-handed pitcher Landon Beidelschies will get the start in Game 4, which serves as Arkansas' final opportunity to get work in for some pitchers and position players ahead of the College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas, next weekend.

Arkansas swept Washington State in Friday's doubleheader with 3-2 (10 innings) and 14-2 (seven innings) victories before clinching the series Saturday in a 5-2 win. So far, the Razorbacks are hitting .301 at the plate and have allowed 17 total hits. The pitching staff has also accumulated 29 strikeouts to just three walks — none of which have come from the bullpen.

"Well, what I told the team was, 'They’ll battle you at the plate. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.' (Coach Nathan Choate) had to replace a lot of guys off this team last year, "coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday. "Their coach’s second year last year, they didn’t have a great season last year. For one reason or another whether it was graduation or kids leaving or him asking them to leave or whatever the case, he went and got his own guys.

"He went and got some really good players whether they were transfers or JUCO guys. They’re scrappy. The pitching staff throws a lot of strikes, mix it up, bring a lot of different looks at you. We don’t know who they’re throwing Monday, but I’m sure it’ll be just like the first three. Their going to make you swing the bat."

Along with the team's .300+ batting average, Arkansas has also collected 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 17 walks compared to 22 strikeouts. The Hogs have made pretty good contact all weekend despite facing a pitching staff that relies on plenty of "junk" offspeed pitches.

"Yeah, it’s a little bit of an adjustment for our hitters," Van Horn said. "But for the most part, all of their pitchers are throwing approximately the same velocity. So we don’t have any excuses now. We haven’t been over the top offensively this weekend. There’s been some guys pressing, trying to hit the ball too far and too hard. Hopefully they’ll calm down a little bit."

