Arkansas' top 5 defensive grades, other PFF tidbits vs. SJSU
Each week throughout the season, HawgBeat will take a closer look at Arkansas' games with the help of Pro Football Focus. The analytics website keeps track of snap counts and grades each player on a scale of 0-100, among other things.
Here are some of those numbers on the defensive side of the ball from the San Jose State game.
(NOTE: These are premium stats for a reason, so please do not share these on free social media sites or other websites. Instead, encourage your friends to subscribe to HawgBeat so they can get the great content, as well.)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Notes and Tidbits
~As a unit, the Razorbacks earned a 69.3 defensive grade against San Jose State. That is just 0.4 better than what they posted in a road loss at Ole Miss. It's worth noting that Pro Football Focus does not factor strength of opponent into its grades - it is solely dependent on the play of the individual team.
~Arkansas' pass rush was almost non-existent, as it posted a 60.5 grade in that area. It's the sixth time the Razorbacks have had a sub-61 pass-rushing grade in 16 games under defensive coordinator John Chavis.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news