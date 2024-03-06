The Razorbacks shot an impressive 60.8% from the field — the fifth-best mark ever in an SEC game in program history — and they were plus-four in the rebounding department. Arkansas had 10 blocks to LSU's zero, plus the Hogs had 18 assists compared to nine by the Tigers.

On the same night they were honored as seniors, forward Makhi Mitchell scored 19 and had eight rebounds while guard El Ellis scored 16 with six boards and four assists.

Battle has now scored 141 points over the past four games, which is the most by any SEC player in a four-game span over the past 20 seasons.

It was once again graduate senior Khalif Battle who led the Razorbacks in scoring. The transfer guard from Temple scored a game-high 29 points and he was 13-of-14 from the free throw line with four rebounds and two assists. He also added three blocks and a steal in the game.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11) earned a tough 94-83 win over the LSU Tigers (16-14, 8-9) on Wednesday evening in front of a sparse crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

El Ellis had four of Arkansas' eight points by the under-16 minute media timeout, and the Hogs held a narrow 8-7 advantage by that point.

Being honored on Senior Night, Davis checked in as the first Hog off the bench and scored three quick points via free throws to extend the Razorbacks' lead to 13-7 with 14:45 to play in the first half.

The Razorbacks' held a 20-13 lead by the under-12 minute media break, as a pair of seniors in Makhi Mitchell and El Ellis combined for a quick 7-2 run with three combined made baskets.

Arkansas grew its lead by one point by the time the under-8 media timeout struck thanks to a Jeremiah Davenport three, a Mitchell dunk and some Khalif Battle free throws. Both teams went back and forth, and after the Razorbacks held as much as a 10-point advantage, LSU capped the first half with a buzzer-beater layup to get it back to a seven-point deficit, 42-35.

Battle led all Hogs with 10 points at the midway mark, while Mitchell and Ellis added seven points and Brazile and Mark scored six points of their own. The Hogs shot an impressive 14-of-23 from the field (60.9%) and held the Tigers to a measly 2-of-9 (22.2%) from beyond the arc.

Arkansas had the pick and roll working to begin the second half, as Chandler Lawson scored seven points by the first media timeout. The Razorbacks held a 53-44 lead by then and both teams had 28 points each in the paint.

The Tigers pulled it within four with 14:19 to play and it was a 60-55 lead for the Hogs by the under-12 timeout. Both teams were even in four statistical categories — turnovers, points off turnovers, points in the paint and bench points.

Arkansas went on a quick 7-0 run, which featured Battle's first three, to extend its lead to 67-56 and force LSU head coach Matt McMahon to call a timeout with 10:07 left in the second half. Naturally, the Razorbacks went on a scoring drought that lasted three minutes to allow LSU to make it a five-point game.

Continuing with the up-and-down trend of the game, the Razorbacks then took off to score eight straight over a two-minute period leading into the final media timeout of the half. Arkansas led 80-66 by then, which was its largest lead of the game to that point.

LSU continued to hang around and trim the Arkansas lead slowly. Tigers' guard Jordan Wright earned a steal and turned it into a layup to make it an 88-80 lead for the Hogs with 1:35 to play.

That was the closest it got, as the Tigers were forced to start fouling quickly and Arkansas was hitting free throws down the stretch. Arkansas hit eight free throws in the final two minutes of the game to end with an 11-point victory.

Up next, the Razorbacks will close the regular season out on the road at the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game is set to tipoff at 11 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on ESPN.