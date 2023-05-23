Arkansas guard Tramon Mark, who transferred from Houston on April 9, has withdrawn from the 2023 NBA Draft to return to college for another season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Mark is one of five transfer portal additions for the Razorbacks this offseason and he was one of four Hogs that entered their name in the draft while maintaining college eligibility.

As a junior in 2022-23, Mark was one of only two players to start all 37 games for the Cougars, who finished the regular season No. 2 in the AP poll and earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Mark — 6-foot-5, 195 pounds — averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season. He shot 39.0% from the field, 32.8% from three and 78.4% from the free throw line. Mark, who entered the portal on April 1, scored double-digits on 20 occasions during the 2022-23 season.

The native of Dickinson, Texas, averaged 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds across Houston's three NCAA Tournament games last month. He set career-highs with 26 points and nine rebounds in the Round of 32 win over Auburn.

As a sophomore in 2021-22, Mark saw his season cut short after seven games due to a left shoulder injury. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

During his freshman campaign in 2020-21, Mark was one of only two players to compete in every game for Houston, according to its athletics website. He averaged 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assist and 0.9 steals per game that year.

Coming out of Dickinson High School, Mark was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 19 overall shooting guard in the class of 2020 by Rivals. As a senior, he averaged 29.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game and led the Gators to the UIL Class 6A state semifinals before season was canceled due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Arkansas is currently at the maximum limit of 13 scholarship players for the 2023 roster. With three players — Jordan Walsh, Davonte Davis and Louisville transfer El Ellis — still having their names in the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility. Those three have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft or keep their name in the draft.