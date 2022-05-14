Arkansas-Vandy postponed in 6th inning, will resume Sunday

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

FAYETTEVILLE — The second game of the Arkansas-Vanderbilt series was postponed in the middle of the sixth inning because of weather and will resume Sunday.

The Razorbacks were about to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, leading 8-6, when lightning moved within an eight-mile radius of Baum-Walker Stadium. That prompted a delay that lasted about an hour before it was called.

Play will resume at 11 a.m. CT Sunday, with Game 3 of the series to follow about 45 minutes after that game ends. By rule, the final game will be just seven innings long.

The weather moved into Fayetteville after Arkansas had rallied from another early deficit.

Vanderbilt scored five runs in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead, but Arkansas scored one run in the bottom of the third and then four in the fourth. A three-run home run by Cayden Wallace — his second long ball of the game — gave the Razorbacks a 6-5 lead.

Jace Bohrofen added a two-run double with two outs in the fifth, allowing Arkansas to retain its lead even when Tate Kolwyck homered in the top of the sixth.

If the Razorbacks can finish off the win in Game 2, it would even up the series and force a rubber match. They are trying to avoid their first SEC series loss at home since dropping two of three against Ole Miss in 2019, as they’ve won their last 12.

Both games — the conclusion of Saturday’s game and the previously scheduled Sunday game — will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Tickets for Game 3 can be used for admission to both games Sunday, but those with single-game tickets to Saturday’s game can exchange them for a general admission ticket for Sunday.