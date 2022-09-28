No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) will host No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) this Saturday for a top 25 matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..

Here is the full breakdown: