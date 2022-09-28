Arkansas vs. Alabama: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) will host No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) this Saturday for a top 25 matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 48.2 (5th) | 33.5 (t-55th)
Total yards: 517.5 (6th) | 479.0 (26th)
Passing: 282.5 (33rd) | 235.2 (78th)
Rushing: 235.0 (10th) | 243.8 (9th)
Third downs: 44.2% (51st) | 46.7% (34th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.00 (t-21st) | 1.50 (t-44th)
Turnovers: 5 (t-45th) | 5 (t-45th)
Defense
Scoring: 7.25 (3rd) | 26.0 (t-76th)
Total yards: 201.2 (2nd) | 401.8 (t-91st)
Passing: 138.8 (6th) | 302.5 (126th)
Rushing: 62.5 (4th) | 99.2 (t-27th)
Third downs: 18.6% (2nd) | 39.3% (80th)
Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-19th) | 5.00 (1st)
Turnovers forced: 3 (t-114th) | 5 (t-83rd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Alabama
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Bryce Young
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Cameron Latu
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Traeshon Holden
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Jermaine Burton
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
WR Kobe Prentice
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Tyler Steen
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Javion Cohen
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Darrian Dalcourt
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT JC Latham
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Tim Smith
|
DE Zach Williams
|
NG DJ Dale
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DE Byron Young
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
SAM Dallas Turner
|
DE Jashaud Stewart
|
MIKE Henry To'oTo'o
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
JACK Will Anderson Jr.
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB Terrion Arnold
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
FS DeMarcco Hellams
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
SS Jordan Battle
|
S Simeon Blair
|
STAR Brian Branch
|
S Latavious Brini
