News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-28 10:11:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Arkansas vs. Alabama: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) will host No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0) this Saturday for a top 25 matchup at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Alabama | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 48.2 (5th) | 33.5 (t-55th)
Total yards: 517.5 (6th) | 479.0 (26th)
Passing: 282.5 (33rd) | 235.2 (78th)
Rushing: 235.0 (10th) | 243.8 (9th)
Third downs: 44.2% (51st) | 46.7% (34th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.00 (t-21st) | 1.50 (t-44th)
Turnovers: 5 (t-45th) | 5 (t-45th)

Defense

Scoring: 7.25 (3rd) | 26.0 (t-76th)
Total yards: 201.2 (2nd) | 401.8 (t-91st)
Passing: 138.8 (6th) | 302.5 (126th)
Rushing: 62.5 (4th) | 99.2 (t-27th)
Third downs: 18.6% (2nd) | 39.3% (80th)
Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-19th) | 5.00 (1st)
Turnovers forced: 3 (t-114th) | 5 (t-83rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Alabama at Arkansas
Alabama Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Bryce Young

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Cameron Latu

TE Trey Knox

WR Traeshon Holden

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Warren Thompson

WR Kobe Prentice

WR Matt Landers

LT Tyler Steen

LT Luke Jones

LG Javion Cohen

LG Brady Latham

C Darrian Dalcourt

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Emil Ekiyor Jr.

RG Beaux Limmer

RT JC Latham

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Tim Smith

DE Zach Williams

NG DJ Dale

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Byron Young

DT Eric Gregory

SAM Dallas Turner

DE Jashaud Stewart

MIKE Henry To'oTo'o

WILL Bumper Pool

JACK Will Anderson Jr.

MIKE Drew Sanders

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

NB Myles Slusher

CB Terrion Arnold

CB Dwight McGlothern

FS DeMarcco Hellams

CB Malik Chavis

SS Jordan Battle

S Simeon Blair

STAR Brian Branch

S Latavious Brini
*Alabama primarily runs a 3-4 defense with Jaylen Moody at the WILL linebacker. I decided to add Brian Branch, who plays nickel, in the starting lineup because he has played more snaps than Moody this season. Depth chart based on players listed as starters on game notes from each team*
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}