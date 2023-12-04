Arkansas vs. Furman: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) will face off against the Furman Paladins (4-4) on Monday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Arkansas is coming off its biggest win yet, as the Hogs defeated No. 7 Duke, 80-75, last week in front of a sellout crowd. The Razorbacks desperately needed the victory after finishing 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and dropping a home game to SoCon opponent UNC Greensboro.
Head Hog Eric Musselman gave fans a good preview of what to expect against the Paladins.
"This is a team that’s got some returning players that have won a lot of games," Musselman said Saturday. "Furman is one of the best-coached teams in the entire country. They do a great job playing off their elbows with their big men. And then they do a great job of back cutting, backdoor cutting.
"They have great shooting at the one, two, three and four spots. Their big guy, 13 (Garrett Hien), does a great job rim running. That’s it in a nutshell."
Led by eighth-year head coach Bob Richey, the Paladins finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-8 (15-3 SoCon) record and lost to San Diego State in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the season, the Paladins were selected to finish first in the SoCon by the league's media. Furman had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Marcus Foster and guard JP Pegues Jr.
Losers in three of their last four games, the Paladins are coming off a 70-69 defeat to Princeton on Saturday. Their most recent victory was a 86-78 win over South Carolina State on Nov. 28.
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Paladins and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Arkansas
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus
Streaming: ESPN APP
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Furman players to know
#13 - G Garrett Hien - Sr., 6'9", 220 lbs.
Stats per game: 21.7 min, 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.6 blocks, 44.4 fg%, 16.7 3fg%
#1 - G JP Pegues - Jr., 6'1", 185 lbs.
Stats per game: 33.5 min, 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals, 2.7 turnovers, 41.1 fg%, 32.4 3fg%
#24 - G Alex Williams - So., 6' 5”, 235 lbs.
Stats per game: 19.0 min, 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 turnovers, 37.0 fg%, 33.3 3fg%
#0 - G PJay Smith - Jr., 6'0", 175 lbs.
Stats per game: 29.9 min, 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.6 turnovers, 0.1 blocks, 52.8 fg%, 41.2 3fg%
#5 - G Marcus Foster - Sr., 6'4", 200 lbs.
Stats per game: 30.9 min, 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 2.6 turnovers, 0.4 blocks, 49.5 fg%, 27.5 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: -750
Furman: +500
Spread:
Arkansas: -11.5 (-110)
Furman: +11.5 (-110)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 159.5 (-110)
UNDER 159.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 85.5 (-115)
Arkansas UNDER 85.5 (-115)
Furman OVER 73.5 (-125)
Furman UNDER 73.5 (-105)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Davonte Davis OVER 7.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +140
Khalif Battle OVER 14.5 points and OVER 5.5 free throws: +115
Makhi Mitchell OVER 4.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +160
Tramon Mark OVER 16.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +175
Trevon Brazile OVER 11.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +175
Arkansas OVER 46.5 FG percentage and OVER 38.5 rebounds: +250
Arkansas OVER 7.5 3PT field goals and OVER 11.5 assists: +260
El Ellis OVER 6.5 points and OVER 3.5 assists: +230
Jalen Graham OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 rebounds: +200
Joseph Pinion OVER 1.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +220
Layden Blocker OVER 7.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +210
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 rebounds: +375
Chandler Lawson OVER 8.5 points and OVER 2.5 blocks: +450
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Layden Blocker OVER 7.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals (+210)
Game after game, Blocker just seems to improve. In his last three outings against Memphis, North Carolina and Duke, the freshman is averaging 9.7 points and 1.7 steals per game.
With Tramon Mark likely out for the second game in a row, Blocker should continue seeing plenty of playing time with his hustle ability and defensive energy out on the court.
Furman has one of the worst statistical defenses in the country, as they're allowing 78.8 points per game (316th). The Paldins also rank 302nd in turnovers per game at 14.5. Look for Blocker to have a good game and continue his streak of impressive play.
