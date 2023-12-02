Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach Eric Musselman gave a promising update regarding guard Tramon Mark's status ahead of the Hogs' matchup against Furman on Monday.

Mark — a transfer from Houston — had a scary fall at the end of Arkansas' matchup against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, as he had to be stretchered off the court.

In 33 minutes of game action against the Tar Heels, Mark scored a team-high 34 points with a career-high 13 made field goals and four three pointers.

After an MRI and tests, he was able to make the return trip home with the rest of the team.

Since then, Mark has not been a participant in practice. However, he remained present in the team's preparation for Duke — a game the Hogs won 80-75 — by asking questions and being engaged leading up to the monumental matchup.

He even dressed out for the game, but remained on the bench during warmups. According to Musselman, though, it looks like Mark won't be out for much longer.

"Basically even on his own yesterday, just nothing there to report," Musselman said on Saturday. "Now, today, in uniform. Went through some things that were non-contact. Went through some things that were not going to be reactionary plays, meaning things on defense.

Through seven games, Mark is currently averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's shooting 55.4% from the field, 40.0% from beyond the arch and 71.1% from the charity stripe.

"The concern right now is not the back. The concern continues to be the hip and the groin. He did a lot more today than what I thought he would have done. And then we’ll see where he’s at, really, tomorrow, to be honest with you.

"Tomorrow after practice and then how he is at shootaround Monday will determine… I would say that we feel very confident that he would play in the game after Monday based on the progress. Monday is still up in the air, I would say."

Up next, Arkansas (5-3) will take on the Furman Paladins (4-3) inside Bud Walton Arena on Monday. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on the SEC Network Plus.