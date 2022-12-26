News More News
Arkansas vs Kansas: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) will face the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Kansas | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 34.2 (t-27th) | 30.7 (t-48th)

Total yards: 424.9 (36th) | 453.8 (26th)

Passing: 230.2 (66th) | 230.3 (65th)

Rushing: 194.7 (34th) | 223.4 (9th)

Third downs: 50.4% (7th) | 45.3% (27th)

Sacks allowed/game: 0.75 (7th) | 2.58 (t-87th)

Turnovers: 16 (t-43rd) | 16 (t-43rd)

Defense

Scoring: 33.83 (119th) | 28.75 (91st)

Total yards: 451.6 (120th) | 453.7 (123rd)

Passing: 257.9 (104th) | 273.9 (118th)

Rushing: 193.7 (114th) | 179.8 (103rd)

Third downs: 46.9% (124th) | 44.3% (117th)

Sacks/game: 2.0 (t-77th) | 3.25 (t-6th)

Turnovers forced: 20 (t-38th) | 15 (t-93rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Kansas vs Arkansas
Kansas Stars Arkansas Column 4

QB Jalon Daniels

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Devin Neal

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Mason Fairchild

TE Nathan Bax

WR Lawrence Arnold

WR Matt Landers

WR Quentin Skinner

WR Bryce Stephens

WR Luke Grimm

WR Jaedon Wilson

LT Earl Bostick Jr.

LT Luke Jones

LG Dominick Puni

LG Brady Latham

C Mike Novitsky

C Beaux Limmer

RG Michael Ford Jr.

RG Ty'Kieast Crawford

RT Bryce Cabeldue

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Lonnie Phelps

DE Jashaud Stewart

DT Sam Burt

DT Cam Ball

DT Caleb Sampson

DT Terry Hampton

DE Malcolm Lee

DE Landon Jackson

LB Craig Young

WILL Jordan Crook

LB Rich Miller

MIKE Chris Paul Jr.

LB Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

NB Jayden Johnson

CB Cobee Bryant

CB Dwight McGlothern

CB Mello Dotson

CB Quincey McAdoo

S O.J. Burroughs

S Simeon Blair

S Kenny Logan Jr.

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by Kansas and Arkansas communications.*
{{ article.author_name }}