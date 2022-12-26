Arkansas vs Kansas: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-6, 3-5) will face the Kansas Jayhawks (6-6, 3-6) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Kansas | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 34.2 (t-27th) | 30.7 (t-48th)
Total yards: 424.9 (36th) | 453.8 (26th)
Passing: 230.2 (66th) | 230.3 (65th)
Rushing: 194.7 (34th) | 223.4 (9th)
Third downs: 50.4% (7th) | 45.3% (27th)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.75 (7th) | 2.58 (t-87th)
Turnovers: 16 (t-43rd) | 16 (t-43rd)
Defense
Scoring: 33.83 (119th) | 28.75 (91st)
Total yards: 451.6 (120th) | 453.7 (123rd)
Passing: 257.9 (104th) | 273.9 (118th)
Rushing: 193.7 (114th) | 179.8 (103rd)
Third downs: 46.9% (124th) | 44.3% (117th)
Sacks/game: 2.0 (t-77th) | 3.25 (t-6th)
Turnovers forced: 20 (t-38th) | 15 (t-93rd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Kansas
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Column 4
|
QB Jalon Daniels
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Devin Neal
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Mason Fairchild
|
TE Nathan Bax
|
WR Lawrence Arnold
|
WR Matt Landers
|
WR Quentin Skinner
|
WR Bryce Stephens
|
WR Luke Grimm
|
WR Jaedon Wilson
|
LT Earl Bostick Jr.
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Dominick Puni
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Mike Novitsky
|
C Beaux Limmer
|
RG Michael Ford Jr.
|
RG Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
RT Bryce Cabeldue
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Lonnie Phelps
|
DE Jashaud Stewart
|
DT Sam Burt
|
DT Cam Ball
|
DT Caleb Sampson
|
DT Terry Hampton
|
DE Malcolm Lee
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
LB Craig Young
|
WILL Jordan Crook
|
LB Rich Miller
|
MIKE Chris Paul Jr.
|
LB Taiwan Berryhill Jr.
|
NB Jayden Johnson
|
CB Cobee Bryant
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
CB Mello Dotson
|
CB Quincey McAdoo
|
S O.J. Burroughs
|
S Simeon Blair
|
S Kenny Logan Jr.
|
S Latavious Brini
