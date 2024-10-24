Arkansas vs Kansas: Stats, analytics, potential starters

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are just one day away from hosting the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks in a preseason exhibition at Bud Walton Arena.

Tickets for the charity game are sold out much like last year's exhibition against Purdue, and while the final score won't have any bearing on what the upcoming season holds, it will be a good barometer to see where the Hogs are at before they host Lipscomb in the regular-season opener on Nov. 6.

Fans of both teams have gotten small glimpses of what the Razorbacks and Jayhawks could look like, as the Razorbacks went to Hot Springs and Pine Bluff for the Tip-Off Tour, and the Jayhawks hosted Late Night at the Phog over the last couple of weekends.

Let's take a look at the numbers side of what these teams look like: