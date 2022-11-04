HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Liberty Flames at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -600 Liberty: +420

Spread:

Arkansas: -14.5 (-110) Liberty: +14.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 61.5 (-110) Under 61.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 37.5 (-130) Under 37.5 (-105) Liberty Team Total Over 22.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN:

~ KJ Jefferson: (-155) ~ Matt Landers (+105) ~ Jadon Haselwood (+110)

PASSING:

~ KJ Jefferson OVER 228.5 passing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 228.5 passing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns (-165) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 interceptions (+120) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 0.5 interceptions (-160) ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion OVER 40.5 yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson longest completion UNDER 40.5 yards (-115)

RECEIVING:

Yards ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 53.5 receiving yards (-120) ~ Matt Landers OVER 50.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 50.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 11.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 11.5 receiving yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+130) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-175) ~ Matt Landers OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+110) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-150) Longest Reception ~ Matt Landers longest reception OVER 23.5 yards (-115) ~ Matt Landers longest reception UNDER 23.5 yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception OVER 22.5 yards (120) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception UNDER 22.5 yards (-110) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 8.5 yards (-125) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 8.5 yards (-105)

RUSHING

Yards ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 124.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 124.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 51.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 51.5 rushing yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ KJ Jefferson OVER 0.5 rushing touchdown (-145) ~ KJ Jefferson UNDER 0.5 rushing touchdown (+110)

RUSHING+RECEIVING

~ Raheim Sanders OVER 140.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 140.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115)

(Liberty player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (2-1 LW | 4-6 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas -13.5 (-125)

Arkansas has fared very well against its non-conference slate since Sam Pittman took the reigns, and this game lines up to continue that trend. Since 2021, the Razorbacks are 5-2 against the spread when facing opponents outside the SEC, with both losses coming against teams from the FCS (led UAPB 45-0 at half). Over that same span, Arkansas has been favored by more than a touchdown just three times, covering each with relative ease. Looking at this game more specifically, the Razorbacks are simply the better team despite Liberty's No. 23 ranking (AP). The defense showed some growth last week against Auburn and Kendal Briles' offense is peaking at the right time. While I believe the more talented team will run away late after a close first half, I did opt to buy the point at a -125 price in order to keep the Hogs within two touchdowns.

OVER 61.5

This total is one that doesn't quite make sense to me as it's screamed down a point and a half despite much of the public clamoring to the over. Now, a potential backup quarterback situation from Liberty's side may be contributing to that, but I don't know that it matters all that much to the end result. The bottom line is that the Razorbacks are off to a 5-3 start in spite of the defensive performance, not because of it. This team is allowing 31.9 points per game, and the total has gone over 61.5 in four of five wins this season (5-3 overall). On the other side, Liberty has largely put up points when faced with bad defenses. Scoring more than 30 in four games of their own, I think this one has the potential to fly over - especially if you think Arkansas will wind up victorious.

Matt Landers OVER 50.5 receiving yards (-115)