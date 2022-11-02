The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will return home for the first time in over a month Saturday to face the No. 23 Liberty Flames (7-1) at 3 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown: