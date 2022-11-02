Arkansas vs Liberty: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will return home for the first time in over a month Saturday to face the No. 23 Liberty Flames (7-1) at 3 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Liberty | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 31.1 (56th) | 33.8 (36th)
Total yards: 422.2 (t-46th) | 492.5 (13th)
Passing: 226.4 (81st) | 246.8 (61st)
Rushing: 195.9 (29th) | 245.8 (6th)
Third downs: 34.8% (100th) | 50.0% (t-14th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.88 (t-105th) | 1.75 (t-50th)
Turnovers: 18 (t-123rd) | 10 (t-38th)
Defense
Scoring: 21.50 (t-31st) | 31.88 (111th)
Total yards: 330.2 (25th) | 459.0 (121st)
Passing: 207.0 (40th) | 311.9 (129th)
Rushing: 123.2 (36th) | 147.1 (72nd)
Third downs: 30.2% (t-14th) | 47.0% (t-123rd)
Sacks/game: 3.75 (t-3rd) | 3.0 (t-16th)
Turnovers forced: 18 (t-7th) | 9 (t-97th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Liberty
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Johnathan Bennett
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Dae Dae Hunter
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Jerome Jackson
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Demario Douglas
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Noah Frith
|
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR Khaleb Coleman
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Naasir Watkins
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Jonathan Graham
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Cam Reddy
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Brendan Schlittler
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT X'Zauvea Gadlin
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Khristian Zachary
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT Kendy Charles
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
NG Dennis Osagiede
|
DT Terry Hampton
|
BANDIT Durrell Johnson
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
MIKE Mike Smith Jr.
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
WILL Ahmad Walker
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
NB Quinton Reese
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB Chris Megginson
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
SS Robert Rahimi
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
FS Javon Scruggs
|
S Simeon Blair
|
CB Kobe Singleton
|
S Latavious Brini
