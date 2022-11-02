News More News
Arkansas vs Liberty: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3) will return home for the first time in over a month Saturday to face the No. 23 Liberty Flames (7-1) at 3 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Liberty | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 31.1 (56th) | 33.8 (36th)
Total yards: 422.2 (t-46th) | 492.5 (13th)
Passing: 226.4 (81st) | 246.8 (61st)
Rushing: 195.9 (29th) | 245.8 (6th)
Third downs: 34.8% (100th) | 50.0% (t-14th)
Sacks allowed/game: 2.88 (t-105th) | 1.75 (t-50th)
Turnovers: 18 (t-123rd) | 10 (t-38th)

Defense

Scoring: 21.50 (t-31st) | 31.88 (111th)
Total yards: 330.2 (25th) | 459.0 (121st)
Passing: 207.0 (40th) | 311.9 (129th)
Rushing: 123.2 (36th) | 147.1 (72nd)
Third downs: 30.2% (t-14th) | 47.0% (t-123rd)
Sacks/game: 3.75 (t-3rd) | 3.0 (t-16th)
Turnovers forced: 18 (t-7th) | 9 (t-97th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Liberty vs Arkansas
Liberty Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Johnathan Bennett

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Dae Dae Hunter

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Jerome Jackson

TE Trey Knox

WR Demario Douglas

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Noah Frith

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Khaleb Coleman

WR Matt Landers

LT Naasir Watkins

LT Luke Jones

LG Jonathan Graham

LG Brady Latham

C Cam Reddy

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Brendan Schlittler

RG Beaux Limmer

RT X'Zauvea Gadlin

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Khristian Zachary

DE Eric Gregory

DT Kendy Charles

DT Isaiah Nichols

NG Dennis Osagiede

DT Terry Hampton

BANDIT Durrell Johnson

DE Landon Jackson

MIKE Mike Smith Jr.

WILL Bumper Pool

WILL Ahmad Walker

MIKE Drew Sanders

NB Quinton Reese

NB Myles Slusher

CB Chris Megginson

CB Dwight McGlothern

SS Robert Rahimi

CB Malik Chavis

FS Javon Scruggs

S Simeon Blair

CB Kobe Singleton

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by Liberty and Arkansas communications. If there was an "OR", we selected the first name listed.*
{{ article.author_name }}