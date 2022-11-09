The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will face the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) in the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown: