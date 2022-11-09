Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will face the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) in the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 34.8 (t-29th) | 32.1 (t-45th)
Total yards: 440.9 (32nd) | 485.3 (13th)
Passing: 257.4 (45th) | 252.0 (53rd)
Rushing: 183.4 (42nd) | 233.3 (10th)
Third downs: 48.3% (17th) | 47.1% (20th)
Sacks allowed/game: 3.56 (123rd) | 2.0 (t-64th)
Turnovers: 10 (t-25th) | 12 (t-49th)
Defense
Scoring: 22.22 (39th) | 30.67 (101st)
Total yards: 359.4 (44th) | 443.0 (116th)
Passing: 218.0 (54th) | 302.1 (129th)
Rushing: 141.4 (63rd) | 140.9 (60th)
Third downs: 39.2% (67th) | 46.9% (123rd)
Sacks/game: 2.11 (t-72nd) | 3.11 (t-14th)
Turnovers forced: 14 (t-49th) | 10 (t-98th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|LSU
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Jayden Daniels
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Josh Williams
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Mason Taylor
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Kayshon Boutte
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Brian Thomas
|
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR Malik Nabers
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Will Campbell
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Miles Frazier
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Charles Turner
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Anthony Bradford
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Emery Jones Jr.
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Ali Gaye
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT Mehki Wingo
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DT Jaquelin Roy
|
DT Terry Hampton
|
JACK BJ Ojulari
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
LB Micah Baskerville
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
LB Greg Penn III
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
NB Jay Ward
|
NB Jayden Johnson
|
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
S Greg Brooks Jr.
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
S Major Burns
|
S Simeon Blair
|
CB Mekhi Garner
|
S Latavious Brini
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news