{{ timeAgo('2022-11-09 08:54:55 -0600') }} football

Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-4, 2-3) will face the No. 7 LSU Tigers (7-2, 5-1) in the Battle of the Golden Boot on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - LSU | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 34.8 (t-29th) | 32.1 (t-45th)

Total yards: 440.9 (32nd) | 485.3 (13th)

Passing: 257.4 (45th) | 252.0 (53rd)

Rushing: 183.4 (42nd) | 233.3 (10th)

Third downs: 48.3% (17th) | 47.1% (20th)

Sacks allowed/game: 3.56 (123rd) | 2.0 (t-64th)

Turnovers: 10 (t-25th) | 12 (t-49th)

Defense

Scoring: 22.22 (39th) | 30.67 (101st)

Total yards: 359.4 (44th) | 443.0 (116th)

Passing: 218.0 (54th) | 302.1 (129th)

Rushing: 141.4 (63rd) | 140.9 (60th)

Third downs: 39.2% (67th) | 46.9% (123rd)

Sacks/game: 2.11 (t-72nd) | 3.11 (t-14th)

Turnovers forced: 14 (t-49th) | 10 (t-98th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - LSU vs Arkansas
LSU Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Jayden Daniels

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Josh Williams

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Mason Taylor

TE Trey Knox

WR Kayshon Boutte

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Brian Thomas

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Malik Nabers

WR Matt Landers

LT Will Campbell

LT Luke Jones

LG Miles Frazier

LG Brady Latham

C Charles Turner

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Anthony Bradford

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Emery Jones Jr.

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Ali Gaye

DE Eric Gregory

DT Mehki Wingo

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Jaquelin Roy

DT Terry Hampton

JACK BJ Ojulari

DE Landon Jackson

LB Micah Baskerville

WILL Bumper Pool

LB Greg Penn III

MIKE Drew Sanders

NB Jay Ward

NB Jayden Johnson

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

CB Dwight McGlothern

S Greg Brooks Jr.

CB Malik Chavis

S Major Burns

S Simeon Blair

CB Mekhi Garner

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by LSU and Arkansas communications. If there was an "OR", we selected the first name listed. Arkansas NB Myles Slusher is normally the starter, but he is suspended for at least a week, per Sam Pittman.*
