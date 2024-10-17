Arkansas vs LSU: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will look to earn their fourth straight win off a bye week under head coach Sam Pittman when No. 8 LSU (5-1, 2-0 SEC) comes to town Saturday for a matchup at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Both teams knocked off top-10 opponents on their home fields last time out, as Arkansas upset Tennessee, 19-14, prior to last week's bye and the Tigers defeated Ole Miss, 29-26, in overtime last weekend.

LSU is powered by the nation's 8th-best passing offense, while the Razorbacks check in at 8th nationally in both total offense and third down conversion percentage on offense. The Razorbacks are statistically better than the Tigers in every defensive category we've listed other than sacks and turnovers.

"Our players, we’ll be ready," Pittman said Wednesday. "LSU will be ready. I’m looking forward to the drive in. All the tents up and the people and the excitement on their faces. A loud, loud, loud crowd and, you know, our fans can be a major problem for opponents when we give them excitement. So, we need to start fast. Get the crowd involved. They’ll be involved early.

"We need to start fast and it’s just, I said it last week, nobody really had anything on that gameday experience on us across the country. Now, I’m not saying that we were No. 1, but we were up there with all the programs in the country with atmosphere that last night, that last time when we played Tennessee, and I expect it to be that or even better on Saturday night."

LSU has graded out better than the Hogs in three of the six main offensive categories and all of the defensive categories on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Grades are given from 0-100, with the higher the grade signifying better performance.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings: