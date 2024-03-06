The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) will play their final home game of the season against the LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Led by second-year head coach Matt McMahon, the Tigers have won two straight games over Georgia and Vanderbilt. LSU has also beaten Kentucky, South Carolina and Arkansas already this season.

Arkansas is coming off a hard-fought 111-102 defeat to No. 16 Kentucky that placed the Razorbacks one game under .500. Despite that, head coach Eric Musselman believes the team is making progress.

"Every coach that I’ve worked for, your job is to try and continue to improve throughout the year," Musselman said on Saturday. "We did not play very well against Vanderbilt, but we were down double-digits and fought and gave ourselves a chance to put the game into overtime, although we played poor basketball in that game. We showed some life towards the end of the game. Again, are we making progress? Today we made progress."

Guard Khalif Battle has scored over 30 points in three straight games, only the second Razorback to complete that feat (Mason Jones, 2020). His confidence has stood out to fellow guard Tramon Mark.

"I just see him being more aggressive when he drives the lane," Mark said on Saturday. "He shot 18 free throws, 17 of 18 free throws. I just see him being aggressive and confident and he’ll keep getting those calls and keep knocking down free throws, knocking down shots. He played good tonight."

This will be the 79th meeting between Arkansas and LSU, and it will be the 69th since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Arkansas leads the all-time series, 42-36, and is 38-31 against the Tigers since joining the SEC. Arkansas has won four of the last six overall and leads the series in games played in Fayetteville, 23-8.

Earlier this year, LSU's Will Baker scored 25 points to lead the Tigers to a 95-74 victory on Feb. 3 in Baton Rouge. Arkansas was just 3-of-13 from deep and 23-of-33 at the line in that game, and Tramon Mark led the Hogs with 20 points and a team-best six rebounds. Jalen Graham added a season-high 18 points, while Makhi Mitchell had 10 points and a team-best four assists against LSU

Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick: