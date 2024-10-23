Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts

in other news
Arkansas basketball player profile: Johnell Davis
HawgBeat continues our series of player profiles, this time looking at guard Johnell Davis.
Pittman ready to 'saddle up' Russell, other running backs
Arkansas needs other running backs to step up with Ja'Quinden Jackson questionable for Mississippi State game.
Arkansas injury updates ahead of Mississippi State game
The latest on Jaylon Braxton, Ja'Quinden Jackson and more Razorbacks.
VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Mississippi State preview
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman gives his Monday press conference ahead of Mississippi State game.
Arkansas' official depth chart for Mississippi State game
Check out Arkansas football's official depth chart for the Hogs' matchup against Mississippi State on Saturday.
As the Arkansas football team (4-3, 2-2 SEC) prepares for its Week 9 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.
Led by head coach Jeff Lebby — the brother-in-law of former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles — Mississippi State has defeated Eastern Kentucky but dropped games to Arizona State, Toledo, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M.
On paper, Arkansas has an advantage in nearly every offensive statistical category other than turnovers (Mississippi State's seven vs. Arkansas' 12), as the Razorbacks score more points, total more yards and have a better third-down conversion percentage than the Bulldogs.
Arkansas also fares better defensively, as Mississippi State ranks 117th in points allowed (33.3), 123rd in total yards allowed (449.7) and 131st in third-down conversion percentage allowed (49.5%). The Bulldogs have, however, forced nine turnovers this season, two more than the Hogs.
Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network:
Note: Stats and notes compiled are from game notes provided by both teams.
By the Numbers:
Arkansas:
~ The Razorbacks travel to Starkville for only its second true SEC road game of the season, and Arkansas seeks its first win at Davis Wade Stadium since the 2020 season (also a road game).
~ Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally in total offense through seven games, as the Hogs are averaging 455.1 total yards per game, which includes 176.4 rushing yards per game.
~ Led by RB Ja'Quinden Jackson's team-high 10 rushing touchdowns, Arkansas is fourth in the SEC and 13th nationally in rushing scores (20). Six Hogs have run for at least one touchdown this season.
Mississippi State:
~ The Bulldogs 27.7 points per game this season vs. SEC teams in the AP Top 25 is the highest scoring average for Mississippi State vs. ranked teams since averaging 22.6 points vs. five ranked teams in 2021.
~ Mississippi State's passing offense ranks 4th in the SEC (274.0 yards per game) during the month of October. In Aug./Sept., the Bulldogs ranked 11th in the SEC (243.6 yards per game).
~ Coaching the offensive line for Mississippi State is Cody Kennedy, a former offensive line coach for Arkansas (2021-23) under Sam Pittman. This season, the Bulldogs ranks 121st in sacks allowed per game (3.1).
Series History:
Quick Stats:
All-Time Record: Arkansas leads, 18-15-1
In Fayetteville: Series tied, 4-4
In Starkville: Series tied, 8-8
In Little Rock: Arkansas leads, 6-1-1
In Memphis: Mississippi State leads, 2-0
Most points scored by Arkansas: 58 (2016)
Most points scored by Mississippi State: 54 (2019)
Largest margin of victory by Arkansas: 46 (2003)
Largest margin of victory by Mississippi State: 46 (2018)
Longest win streak by Arkansas: 9 (1999-2007)
Longest win streak by Mississippi State: 4 (2012-15)
Player Notables:
Arkansas:
~ WR Andrew Armstrong is averaging 107.7 yards receiving per game and is one of eight FBS players and one of only two SEC pass catchers averaging 100-plus yards receiving per game this season.
~ DE Landon Jackson leds the Razorbacks in tackles for loss (4.5) and sacks (2.5) through the first seven games of the season. Jackson is the only Arkansas defender since at least 1997 with multiple games of 8+ total tackles, 3+ tackles for loss and 2+ sacks.
~ Searcy native Kyle Ferrie is the lone Arkansas native on Mississippi State's roster, a kicker who has hit 22-of-29 field goals in his career, including a 6-for-7 mark in 2024. On the other hand, the Razorbacks have four Mississippi natives on their roster (Jordan Anthony, Marquise Robinson, Alex Sanford and JuJu Pope).
Mississippi State:
~ QB Michael Van Buren Jr. leads all SEC QBs in touchdown passes in the month of October with six. Carson Beck (Georgia) and Diego Pavis (Vanderbilt) are tied for second with five.
~ WR Kevin Coleman Jr. has already set career highs in receptions (44), yards (536) and touchdown receptions (4) despite it only being game seven of the 2024 season.
~ S Isaac Smith is tied for the SEC lead in total tackles with 68, which also ranks 10th in the FBS. Smith is still the only SEC player averaging double-digit tackles this season at 11.3 per game.
