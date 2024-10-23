Arkansas vs Mississippi State: Fast Facts

As the Arkansas football team (4-3, 2-2 SEC) prepares for its Week 9 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.

Led by head coach Jeff Lebby — the brother-in-law of former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles — Mississippi State has defeated Eastern Kentucky but dropped games to Arizona State, Toledo, Florida, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M.

On paper, Arkansas has an advantage in nearly every offensive statistical category other than turnovers (Mississippi State's seven vs. Arkansas' 12), as the Razorbacks score more points, total more yards and have a better third-down conversion percentage than the Bulldogs.

Arkansas also fares better defensively, as Mississippi State ranks 117th in points allowed (33.3), 123rd in total yards allowed (449.7) and 131st in third-down conversion percentage allowed (49.5%). The Bulldogs have, however, forced nine turnovers this season, two more than the Hogs.

Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on the SEC Network: