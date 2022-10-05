News More News
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) will hit the road for their first true-road game of the season Saturday when they face No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 37.0 (t-30th) | 32.0 (t-62nd)
Total yards: 440.0 (45th) | 458.6 (32nd)
Passing: 346.6 (7th) | 226.6 (83rd)
Rushing: 93.4 (119th) | 232.4 (9th)
Third downs: 45.9% (33rd) | 42.9% (51st)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.80 (t-61st) | 1.80 (t-61st)
Turnovers: 9 (t-94th) | 6 (t-42nd)

Defense

Scoring: 21.6 (44th) | 30.6 (100th)
Total yards: 333.0 (37th) | 433.0 (112th)
Passing: 215.0 (56th) | 289.6 (124th)
Rushing: 118.0 (42nd) | 143.4 (71st)
Third downs: 29.0% (25th) | 44.3% (107th)
Sacks/game: 2.40 (t-43rd) | 4.20 (2nd)
Turnovers forced: 10 (t-21st) | 6 (t-85th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Mississippi State vs Arkansas
Mississippi State Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Will Rogers

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Jo'quavious Marks

RB Raheim Sanders

H Austin Williams

TE Trey Knox

X Rara Thomas

WR Jadon Haselwood

Y Rufus Harvey

WR Warren Thompson

Z Caleb Ducking

WR Matt Landers

LT Kwatrivous Johnson

LT Luke Jones

LG Nick Jones

LG Brady Latham

C LaQuinston Sharp

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Cole Smith

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Kameron Jones

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Jordan Davis

DE Zach Williams

NG Cameron Young

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Randy Charlton

DT Eric Gregory

SAM Tyrus Wheat

DE Landon Jackson

MIKE Nathaniel Watson

WILL Bumper Pool

WILL Jett Johnson

MIKE Drew Sanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes

NB Myles Slusher

S Jackie Matthews

CB Dwight McGlothern

S Collin Duncan

CB Malik Chavis

S Jalen Green

S Simeon Blair

CB Decamerion Richardson

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts based on team notes provided by Arkansas and Mississippi State Communications*
{{ article.author_name }}