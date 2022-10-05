Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2) will hit the road for their first true-road game of the season Saturday when they face No. 23 Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Mississippi State | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 37.0 (t-30th) | 32.0 (t-62nd)
Total yards: 440.0 (45th) | 458.6 (32nd)
Passing: 346.6 (7th) | 226.6 (83rd)
Rushing: 93.4 (119th) | 232.4 (9th)
Third downs: 45.9% (33rd) | 42.9% (51st)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.80 (t-61st) | 1.80 (t-61st)
Turnovers: 9 (t-94th) | 6 (t-42nd)
Defense
Scoring: 21.6 (44th) | 30.6 (100th)
Total yards: 333.0 (37th) | 433.0 (112th)
Passing: 215.0 (56th) | 289.6 (124th)
Rushing: 118.0 (42nd) | 143.4 (71st)
Third downs: 29.0% (25th) | 44.3% (107th)
Sacks/game: 2.40 (t-43rd) | 4.20 (2nd)
Turnovers forced: 10 (t-21st) | 6 (t-85th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Mississippi State
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Will Rogers
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Jo'quavious Marks
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
H Austin Williams
|
TE Trey Knox
|
X Rara Thomas
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
Y Rufus Harvey
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
Z Caleb Ducking
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Kwatrivous Johnson
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Nick Jones
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C LaQuinston Sharp
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Cole Smith
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Kameron Jones
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Jordan Davis
|
DE Zach Williams
|
NG Cameron Young
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DT Randy Charlton
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
SAM Tyrus Wheat
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
MIKE Nathaniel Watson
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
WILL Jett Johnson
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
CB Emmanuel Forbes
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
S Jackie Matthews
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
S Collin Duncan
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
S Jalen Green
|
S Simeon Blair
|
CB Decamerion Richardson
|
S Latavious Brini
