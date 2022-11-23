News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-23 06:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas vs Missouri: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) will face the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 25.2 (t-85th) | 31.0 (t-49th)

Total yards: 362.2 (89th) | 465.5 (19th)

Passing: 209.6 (98th) | 232.0 (66th)

Rushing: 152.5 (66th) | 233.5 (8th)

Third downs: 39.4% (t-65th) | 45.5% (t-25th)

Sacks allowed/game: 1.91 (t-54th) | 2.18 (t-74th)

Turnovers: 20 (t-106th) | 14 (t-41st)

Defense

Scoring: 24.82 (54th) | 28.73 (93rd)

Total yards: 338.2 (31st) | 452.4 (t-118th)

Passing: 209.7 (45th) | 276.8 (118th)

Rushing: 128.5 (36th) | 175.5 (97th)

Third downs: 33.3% (27th) | 45.0% (120th)

Sacks/game: 2.36 (t-45th) | 3.36 (t-5th)

Turnovers forced: 15 (t-74th) | 15 (t-74th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Missouri vs Arkansas
Missouri Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Brady Cook

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Cody Schrader

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Tyler Stephens

TE Trey Knox

WR Tuaski Dove

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Luther Burden III

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Dominic Lovett

WR Matt Landers

LT Javon Foster

LT Luke Jones

LG Xavier Delgado

LG Brady Latham

C Connor Tollison

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Connor Wood

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Armand Membou

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Trajan Jeffcoat

DE Eric Gregory

DT Darius Robinson

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Kristian Williams

DT Terry Hampton

DE Isaiah McGuire

DE Landon Jackson

WILL Ty'Ron Hopper

WILL Bumper Pool

MIKE Chad Bailey

MIKE Drew Sanders

STAR Martez Manuel

NB Myles Slusher

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

CB Dwight McGlothern

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

CB Quincey McAdoo

S Jaylon Carlies

S Simeon Blair

S Joseph Charleston

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by Missouri and Arkansas communications.*
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}