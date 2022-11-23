Arkansas vs Missouri: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) will face the Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Missouri | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 25.2 (t-85th) | 31.0 (t-49th)
Total yards: 362.2 (89th) | 465.5 (19th)
Passing: 209.6 (98th) | 232.0 (66th)
Rushing: 152.5 (66th) | 233.5 (8th)
Third downs: 39.4% (t-65th) | 45.5% (t-25th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.91 (t-54th) | 2.18 (t-74th)
Turnovers: 20 (t-106th) | 14 (t-41st)
Defense
Scoring: 24.82 (54th) | 28.73 (93rd)
Total yards: 338.2 (31st) | 452.4 (t-118th)
Passing: 209.7 (45th) | 276.8 (118th)
Rushing: 128.5 (36th) | 175.5 (97th)
Third downs: 33.3% (27th) | 45.0% (120th)
Sacks/game: 2.36 (t-45th) | 3.36 (t-5th)
Turnovers forced: 15 (t-74th) | 15 (t-74th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Missouri
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Brady Cook
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Cody Schrader
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Tyler Stephens
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Tuaski Dove
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Luther Burden III
|
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR Dominic Lovett
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Javon Foster
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Xavier Delgado
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Connor Tollison
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Connor Wood
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Armand Membou
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Trajan Jeffcoat
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT Darius Robinson
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DT Kristian Williams
|
DT Terry Hampton
|
DE Isaiah McGuire
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
WILL Ty'Ron Hopper
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
MIKE Chad Bailey
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
STAR Martez Manuel
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB Kris Abrams-Draine
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|
CB Quincey McAdoo
|
S Jaylon Carlies
|
S Simeon Blair
|
S Joseph Charleston
|
S Latavious Brini
