FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (14-2) are set to open conference play Friday evening against the Missouri Tigers (9-8) at Baum-Walker Stadium with ace left-hander Hagen Smith scheduled to start on the mound for the Diamond Hogs.

Missouri hasn't won a series since opening weekend against Cal Poly, but the Tigers are coming off of an emotional 5-4 win over rival Kansas in 10 innings Tuesday.

"I know that was a really big win for them the other night at Kansas, to win that game in extra innings," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. "I think it’s still too early to know exactly what you’re getting into. But when SEC games start anything can happen. Teams usually elevate if they can. We expect it to be a really good SEC series."

Arkansas has won 10 games in a row, including a 4-2 victory over Oral Roberts on Tuesday evening in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks rank top-3 nationally in team ERA (2.74), WHIP (1.03), strikeouts per nine (13.9), hits allowed per nine (6.4) and strikeout to walk ratio (4.84), and it all begins with the hard-throwing Smith.

"We had a short week with Hagen because he threw on Saturday and he’s throwing this Friday so its a day less," Van Horn said. "We took him out of the game an inning earlier than we normally would have this time of year. (The starting pitchers will) kind of show us what to do but the number is higher.

"If they can reach it, if it’s a stressful 90 pitches or so, maybe you get them out early. If it’s an easy 80, you let them go out and if they get to 100 you let them go. Finish them up right around there. They’ve done a good job of throwing enough strikes that they can keep their pitch counts down."

Smith has a 2-0 record with a 2.12 ERA across four starts this year. He's given up just four earned runs and walked seven while striking out 40 in 17.0 innings pitched.

Missouri will start sophomore right-hander RHP Logan Lunceford on the mound Friday. He owns a 1-0 record an 8.36 ERA so far this season. Lunceford has just one walk and 12 strikeouts this year, but he’s also given up 13 earned runs on 23 hits.

Arkansas owns a 23-15 advantage over Missouri in the all-time series, and the Hogs are 11-4 against the Tigers in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks haven't lost a series to Missouri since 2016 and they most recently won two of three over the Tigers in Columbia during the 2022 season.

The Razorbacks, who have opened conference play inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium every season since 2017, have won six consecutive SEC Opening Weekend series, including five sweeps.

