Arkansas vs No. 8 Tennessee: TV details, key players, BetSaracen odds
Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 SEC) just earned its third conference victory of the season against Georgia and looks to pull off a daunting upset against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Volunteers currently own a 25-22 all-time record advantage against the Razorbacks, which also includes a 6-4 mark in the two programs' last 10 matchups. In their last matchup on Feb. 28, 2023, Tennessee defeated Arkansas 75-57.
Makhi Mitchell playing best basketball of his Razorback career
Led by ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers are coming off a tough road loss to Texas A&M after reeling off two straight SEC victories over Kentucky and LSU.
After displaying excellent guard play against the Bulldogs and with forward Makhi Mitchell playing stellar ball as of late, the Hogs hope to continue their late-season turnaround with a major upset.
Leading the Volunteers is senior guard Dalton Knecht. The 6-foot-6, 204-pound Colorado native is averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.
KenPom ranks Tennessee 7th overall nationally and the Volunteers are also top 15 in both offensive (118.5) and defensive efficiency (93.0).
Scouting Report: Arkansas vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Here's details on how to watch/listen, betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen and HawgBeat's pick:
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (12-11, 3-7 SEC) vs No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. • Bud Walton Arena – Nolan Richardson Court (19,200)
TV/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN (Brian Custer, Jimmy Dykes)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Sirius/XM: 160 Sirius / 190 XM / 961 SXM App
--------------
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Moneyline:
Arkansas: +350
Tennessee: -450
Spread:
Arkansas: +9.5 (-105)
Tennessee: -9.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
OVER 150.5 (-110)
UNDER 150.5 (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas OVER 70.5 (-125)
Arkansas UNDER 70.5 (-105)
Tennessee OVER 79.5 (-120)
Tennessee UNDER 79.5 (-110)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props - Arkansas vs. Tennessee
Arkansas team OVER 13.5 3PT FG's attempted and OVER 11.5 turnovers: +125
Arkansas team OVER 23.5 FT's attempted and OVER 8.5 offensive rebounds: +175
Chandler Lawson and Jalen Graham OVER 9.5 FG's attempted and OVER 1.5 offensive rebounds combined: +180
Chandler Lawson OVER 2.5 points and OVER 14.5 minutes played: +140
Davonte Davis OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +175
El Ellis and Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 5.5 rebounds combined and OVER 3.5 FT's combined attempted: +185
Jalen Graham OVER 8.5 points and OVER 1.5 FT's made: +135
Joseph Pinion OVER 1.5 points and OVER 3.5 minutes played: +140
Keyon Menifield Jr. OVER 7.5 points and OVER 7.5 FG's attempted: +145
Khalif Battle OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 FT's attempted: +185
Layden Blocker OVER 3.5 points and OVER 3.5 FG's attempted: +135
Makhi Mitchell OVER 9.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +150
Tramon Mark OVER 15.5 points and OVER 1.5 blocks: +195
El Ellis OVER 5.5 points and OVER 1.5 steals: +210
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 4.5 points and OVER 2.5 3PT FG's attempted: +200
Trevon Brazile OVER 6.5 points and OVER 6.5 rebounds: +220
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
--------------
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Jalen Graham OVER 8.5 points and OVER 1.5 FT's made (+135)
Arkansas forward Jalen Graham has been a bright spot in the Hoop Hogs' recent stretch of "better" basketball play. Since the Kentucky game, the forward has averaged 12.5 points per game on 22-39 shooting (56.4%).
As for charity stripe shots, Graham isn't exactly prolific in that department. However, he's made at least two free throws in his last two outings and Tennessee ranks 277th in the country in defensive free throw rate (36.7%) according to KenPom.
--------------
Headlines
By the Numbers: Arkansas Basketball Roster Outlook
Scouting Report: Arkansas No. 8 Tennessee
Makhi Mitchell playing best basketball of his Razorback career