The 2023-24 season hasn't been what Arkansas fans, coaches or players wanted. The Razorbacks sit at 12-11 overall and 3-7 in SEC play following a three-point win over Georgia on Saturday.

While anything can happen, there's likely no chance that the Hogs get an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. A run at the SEC Tournament is always possibly, but very hard to do. All that aside, though, what could the basketball team look like next season?

Six of Arkansas' players have no eligibility remaining after this season, which means there will be at least four new players next season plus the two high school signees.

The fanbase is familiar with Razorback head coach Eric Musselman's philosophy of roster flipping, though. There's no guarantee of anyone staying. Let's start by looking at the current roster: