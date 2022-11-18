HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there is no shortage of options for bettors. For the podcast version, you can listen on Spotify or Apple. Here is a full breakdown:

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: +120 Ole Miss: -140

Spread:

Arkansas: +2.5 (+110) Ole Miss: -2.5 (-125)

Totals

Total Points: Over 64.5 (-110) Under 64.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 29.5 (-115) Under 29.5 (-105) Ole Miss Team Total Over 34.5 (-105) Under 34.5 (-115)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

(Due to KJ Jefferson's status still being questionable, there are no player props for him as of the time this story was published)

ANYTIME TOUCHDOWN:

~ Raheim Sanders: (-225) ~ Matt Landers (+140) ~ Jadon Haselwood (+145)

RECEIVING:

Yards ~ Matt Landers OVER 60.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 60.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 53.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 53.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 9.5 receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 9.5 receiving yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ Jadon Haselwood OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+160) ~ Jadon Haselwood UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-220) ~ Matt Landers OVER 0.5 receiving touchdown (+145) ~ Matt Landers UNDER 0.5 receiving touchdown (-200) Longest Reception ~ Matt Landers longest reception OVER 26.5 yards (-120) ~ Matt Landers longest reception UNDER 26.5 yards (-110) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception OVER 21.5 yards (-120) ~ Jadon Haselwood longest reception UNDER 21.5 yards (-110) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 7.5 yards (-125) ~ Raheim Sanders longest reception OVER 7.5 yards (-105)

RUSHING

Yards ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 97.5 rushing yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 97.5 rushing yards (-115) Touchdowns ~ Raheim Sanders OVER 0.5 rushing touchdown (-185) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 0.5 rushing touchdown (+135)

RUSHING+RECEIVING

~ Raheim Sanders OVER 113.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115) ~ Raheim Sanders UNDER 113.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115)

(Ole Miss player props are also available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (0-2 LW | 5-11 YTD)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season. (we are due for an undefeated week)

Under 64.5 (-110)

If you combine the total amount of points scored by both teams over the past three weeks and average it out, it would equal roughly 50 total points. The Rebels have averaged 27 points their last three times out and the Hogs have averaged just over 23 points. Add on the fact that the temperature will be below freezing for most of this game, defenses playing better at this point in the season and a likely less than 100% KJ Jefferson, and that is a perfect recipe for the under. This is just too many points.

Matt Landers OVER 60.5 receiving yards (-115)