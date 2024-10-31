in other news
Yurachek details Bud Walton Arena reseating plan
Hunter Yurachek provided a handful of notable updates for Arkansas fans on Thursday.
Ty Washington opens up: 'I was shocked, to be honest'
Arkansas tight end Ty Washington told his side of the story after being dismissed from the football team.
Know the Foe: Gaining Ole Miss insight with The Grove's Neal McCready
See what The Grove Publisher Neal McCready had to say about Ole Miss ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Fast Facts
Fast facts about Arkansas and Ole Miss ahead of their matchup Saturday.
Jonas Aidoo working hard to get healthy for Arkansas
The latest health status update for Arkansas center Jonas Aidoo.
in other news
Yurachek details Bud Walton Arena reseating plan
Hunter Yurachek provided a handful of notable updates for Arkansas fans on Thursday.
Ty Washington opens up: 'I was shocked, to be honest'
Arkansas tight end Ty Washington told his side of the story after being dismissed from the football team.
Know the Foe: Gaining Ole Miss insight with The Grove's Neal McCready
See what The Grove Publisher Neal McCready had to say about Ole Miss ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.
As the Arkansas football team (5-3, 3-2 SEC) prepares for its Week 10 matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.
Led by head coach Lane Kiffin — a former Fresno State quarterback (1994-96) and native of Lincoln, Nebraska — Ole Miss has defeated Furman, Middle Tennessee State, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, South Carolina and Oklahoma, but has dropped games to Kentucky and LSU.
RELATED: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
On paper, Arkansas and Ole Miss are fairly even on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels (39.5 PPG, 538.1 YPG) edge the Razorbacks (33.3 PPG, 482.5 YPG) in scoring and total yards, while the Hogs are stronger on third down attempts (48.6% vs. 44.0%) and sacks allowed per game (2.1 vs. 2.3).
Ole Miss fares far better defensively, as the Rebels rank first in scoring allowed (11.0), first in rushing defense (76.6 yards allowed per game) and second in sacks per game (4.3). Arkansas' strongest metric comes in rushing defense, where it allows 119.9 yards per game (37th).
RELATED: Sam Pittman previews Ole Miss game on SEC Teleconference
Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN:
Note: Stats and notes compiled are from game notes provided by both teams.
By the Numbers:
Arkansas:
~ Arkansas has won five consecutive games against Ole Miss in Fayetteville (since 2010). In that span, the Razorbacks are 2-0 against the Rebels in games at Razorback Stadium under Sam Pittman.
~ The Razorbacks' 673 total offensive yards at Mississippi State is the seventh-most in a single game in program history and third 600-plus output of the season.
~ Arkansas ranks second nationally in plays over 10 yards from scrimmage with 161 this season through eight games. The Hogs registered 168 plays of 10-plus yards throughout the entirety of last season. Arkansas also ranks eighth nationally in scrimmage plays over 20 yards with 50.
~ For the fourth time in five seasons, the Razorbacks are within one game of clinching bowl eligibility. The Ole Miss matchup is the start of a three-game homestand at Razorback Stadium.
Ole Miss:
~ Ole Miss leads or ties the FBS in six defensive categories, including scoring defense (11.0), rushing defense (76.6 YPG) and tackles for loss (81). The Rebels average 10.1 TFL for 43.0 yards lost per game.
~ In its most recent victory over Oklahoma, Ole Miss totaled 10 sacks, the second-most in program history and most ever surrendered by the Sooners.
~ HC Lane Kiffin recently became the fastest coach to 40 wins in Ole Miss history, and he is one of three active SEC head coaches with 100 FBS wins (Brian Kelly, Kirby Smart).
Series History:
Quick Stats:
All-Time Record: Arkansas leads, 38-29-1
In Fayetteville: Arkansas leads, 13-2
In Oxford: Ole Miss leads, 9-6
In Little Rock: Series tied, 7-7-1
In Memphis: Arkansas leads, 8-5
In Jackson: Series tied, 4-4
In New Orleans: Ole Miss leads, 2-0
Most points scored by Arkansas: 58 (2001)
Most points scored by Ole Miss: 56 (2001)
Largest margin of victory by Arkansas: 36 (2007)
Largest margin of victory by Ole Miss: 28 (1953)
Longest win streak by Arkansas: 5 (1985-89)
Longest win streak by Ole Miss: 6 (1958-70)
Player Notables:
Arkansas:
~ RB Braylen Russell earned his first career start against Mississippi State and logged his first 100-yard rushing game (175 yards) in the process. He became the first Arkansas freshman to rush for 175-plus yards in a game since Darren McFadden in 2005.
~ DE Landon Jackson is the first Razorback defender since at least 1997 to record a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal kick in a single game. His 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks also lead the team.
~ WR Andrew Armstrong still leads the Hogs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (722), and he is one of only eight FBS pass-catchers averaging 100-plus yards receiving per game this year. Armstrong enters Saturday with a reception in 35 consecutive games and multiple receptions in 30 straight games since 2021.
Ole Miss:
~ DE Suntarine Perkins is tied for the SEC lead in sacks at 8.5, which is already tied for ninth in Ole Miss single-season history.
~ QB Jaxson Dart leads the SEC in seven categories and at 24-9, is one win shy of becoming Ole Miss' modern era starting QB leader in wins. Dart (10,243 yards) is 236 yards away from passing Bo Wallace as Ole Miss' all-time total offense leader.
~ DT JJ Pegues owns five rushing touchdowns on the season, making him one of two FBS defensive linemen since 2015 with at least five.