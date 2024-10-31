Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Fast Facts

As the Arkansas football team (5-3, 3-2 SEC) prepares for its Week 10 matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.

Led by head coach Lane Kiffin — a former Fresno State quarterback (1994-96) and native of Lincoln, Nebraska — Ole Miss has defeated Furman, Middle Tennessee State, Wake Forest, Georgia Southern, South Carolina and Oklahoma, but has dropped games to Kentucky and LSU.

On paper, Arkansas and Ole Miss are fairly even on the offensive side of the ball. The Rebels (39.5 PPG, 538.1 YPG) edge the Razorbacks (33.3 PPG, 482.5 YPG) in scoring and total yards, while the Hogs are stronger on third down attempts (48.6% vs. 44.0%) and sacks allowed per game (2.1 vs. 2.3).

Ole Miss fares far better defensively, as the Rebels rank first in scoring allowed (11.0), first in rushing defense (76.6 yards allowed per game) and second in sacks per game (4.3). Arkansas' strongest metric comes in rushing defense, where it allows 119.9 yards per game (37th).

Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN: