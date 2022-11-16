Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) will face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 36.1 (19th) | 29.9 (57th)
Total yards: 486.1 (13th) | 460.5 (23rd)
Passing: 226.1 (76th) | 238.4 (56th)
Rushing: 259.8 (3rd) | 222.1 (12th)
Third downs: 51.1% (9th) | 45.8% (25th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.0 (t-13th) | 2.3 (t-80th)
Turnovers: 12 (t-34th) | 14 (t-54th)
Defense
Scoring: 22.4 (41st) | 28.9 (t-91st)
Total yards: 371.9 (60th) | 427.1 (106th)
Passing: 220.9 (t-59th) | 280.5 (121st)
Rushing: 151.0 (72nd) | 146.6 (65th)
Third downs: 37.3% (57th) | 45.1% (117th)
Sacks/game: 2.80 (t-34th) | 3.50 (4th)
Turnovers forced: 14 (t-65th) | 12 (t-94th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Ole Miss
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Jaxson Dart
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Quinshon Judkins
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Casey Kelly
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Jonathan Mingo
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Malik Heath
|
WR Ketron Jackson Jr.
|
WR Jaylon Robinson
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Jayden Williams
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Nick Broeker
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Caleb Warren
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Jeremy James
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Micah Pettus
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Cedric Johnson
|
DE Eric Gregory
|
DT JJ Pegues
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
NT KD Hill
|
DT Terry Hampton
|
DE Tavius Robinson
|
DE Landon Jackson
|
LB Troy Brown
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
LB Austin Keys
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
CB Deantre Prince
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
SS Isheem Young
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
FS AJ Finley
|
CB Quincey McAdoo
|
DB Otis Reese
|
S Simeon Blair
|
CB Davison Igbinosun
|
S Latavious Brini
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news