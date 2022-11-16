News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-16 10:15:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas vs Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4) will face the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 4-2) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

HawgBeat decided to compare the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year.

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Ole Miss | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 36.1 (19th) | 29.9 (57th)

Total yards: 486.1 (13th) | 460.5 (23rd)

Passing: 226.1 (76th) | 238.4 (56th)

Rushing: 259.8 (3rd) | 222.1 (12th)

Third downs: 51.1% (9th) | 45.8% (25th)

Sacks allowed/game: 1.0 (t-13th) | 2.3 (t-80th)

Turnovers: 12 (t-34th) | 14 (t-54th)

Defense

Scoring: 22.4 (41st) | 28.9 (t-91st)

Total yards: 371.9 (60th) | 427.1 (106th)

Passing: 220.9 (t-59th) | 280.5 (121st)

Rushing: 151.0 (72nd) | 146.6 (65th)

Third downs: 37.3% (57th) | 45.1% (117th)

Sacks/game: 2.80 (t-34th) | 3.50 (4th)

Turnovers forced: 14 (t-65th) | 12 (t-94th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Ole Miss vs Arkansas
Ole Miss Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Jaxson Dart

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Quinshon Judkins

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Casey Kelly

TE Trey Knox

WR Jonathan Mingo

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Malik Heath

WR Ketron Jackson Jr.

WR Jaylon Robinson

WR Matt Landers

LT Jayden Williams

LT Luke Jones

LG Nick Broeker

LG Brady Latham

C Caleb Warren

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Jeremy James

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Micah Pettus

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Cedric Johnson

DE Eric Gregory

DT JJ Pegues

DT Isaiah Nichols

NT KD Hill

DT Terry Hampton

DE Tavius Robinson

DE Landon Jackson

LB Troy Brown

WILL Bumper Pool

LB Austin Keys

MIKE Drew Sanders

CB Deantre Prince

NB Myles Slusher

SS Isheem Young

CB Dwight McGlothern

FS AJ Finley

CB Quincey McAdoo

DB Otis Reese

S Simeon Blair

CB Davison Igbinosun

S Latavious Brini
*Depth charts provided by Ole Miss and Arkansas communications. If there was an "OR", we selected the first name listed.*
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}