Arkansas vs TCU: Stats, analytics, potential starters

Advertisement

in other news

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

HawgBeat compares Arkansas and Ole Miss using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.

Premium content
 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

HawgBeat continues our series of player profiles, this time looking at transfer center Jonas Aidoo.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Ole Miss week

VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Ole Miss week

Arkansas' TE Luke Hasz, DB Hudson Clark, OL Joshua Braun, DT Eric Gregory preview Ole Miss game.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas basketball player profile: Adou Thiero

Arkansas basketball player profile: Adou Thiero

HawgBeat takes a closer look at what Adou Thiero can do at Arkansas this season.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
Analytics, projected outcome of Arkansas' non-conference games

Analytics, projected outcome of Arkansas' non-conference games

HawgBeat takes a quick look at what the analytics project Arkansas' non-conference record to be.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair

in other news

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

HawgBeat compares Arkansas and Ole Miss using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.

Premium content
 • Mason Choate
Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

Arkansas basketball player profile: Jonas Aidoo

HawgBeat continues our series of player profiles, this time looking at transfer center Jonas Aidoo.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Ole Miss week

VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Ole Miss week

Arkansas' TE Luke Hasz, DB Hudson Clark, OL Joshua Braun, DT Eric Gregory preview Ole Miss game.

 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Arkansas vs TCU: Stats, analytics, potential starters
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are hitting the road to Fort Worth, Texas, where they will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a preseason charity exhibition game Friday at Dickie’s Arena on Nov. 1. Friday’s game will not be televised, but there will be radio coverage.

Arkansas fans already got a taste of the basketball team when the Hogs defeated No. 1 Kansas, 85-69, last weekend. While the final scores of these exhibition games won't have any bearing on what the upcoming season holds, they serve as a good barometer before the Arkansas Lipscomb in the regular-season opener Nov. 6.

Let's take a look at the numbers side of what these teams look like:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Arkansas
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement