Arkansas vs TCU: Stats, analytics, potential starters

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are hitting the road to Fort Worth, Texas, where they will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a preseason charity exhibition game Friday at Dickie’s Arena on Nov. 1. Friday’s game will not be televised, but there will be radio coverage.

Arkansas fans already got a taste of the basketball team when the Hogs defeated No. 1 Kansas, 85-69, last weekend. While the final scores of these exhibition games won't have any bearing on what the upcoming season holds, they serve as a good barometer before the Arkansas Lipscomb in the regular-season opener Nov. 6.

Let's take a look at the numbers side of what these teams look like: