As the Arkansas football team (3-2, 1-1 SEC) prepares for its Week 6 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.

The Razorbacks will deploy a stripe-out at Razorback Stadium for the first time this season, as it's only the second game Arkansas will have played in Fayetteville through six weeks.

In contrast to Arkansas' previous SEC matchups against Auburn and Texas A&M, Tennessee looks better on paper than the Hogs in nearly every statistical category. Not only do the Volunteers boast the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (54.0 points per game), but they have the No. 1 total defense as well (176.0 yards allowed per game).

Starting for head coach Josh Heupel's squad at quarterback is redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava, who has completed 61-of-88 throws (69.3%) with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

"(Nico) plays within the offense so well," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "That he doesn’t make mistakes. He’s just, he’s so talented. He can make every throw, but the thing that you see about him is just the way that he carries himself and how he handles the team as a young redshirt freshman.

"I was going back to the bowl, really shocked with how mature he is. I think that’s the thing that sticks out. He’s very, very, very talented, but his leadership skills seem to be off the chart."

Tennessee opened its season with a 69-3 home thrashing over Chattanooga before picking up a dominant 51-10 win at then-ranked No. 24 NC State in Week 2. The Volunteers then defeated Kent State 71-0 before starting SEC play with a 25-15 victory over then-ranked No. 15 Oklahoma.

Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC: