Arkansas vs Tennessee: Fast Facts
As the Arkansas football team (3-2, 1-1 SEC) prepares for its Week 6 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.
The Razorbacks will deploy a stripe-out at Razorback Stadium for the first time this season, as it's only the second game Arkansas will have played in Fayetteville through six weeks.
In contrast to Arkansas' previous SEC matchups against Auburn and Texas A&M, Tennessee looks better on paper than the Hogs in nearly every statistical category. Not only do the Volunteers boast the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (54.0 points per game), but they have the No. 1 total defense as well (176.0 yards allowed per game).
Starting for head coach Josh Heupel's squad at quarterback is redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava, who has completed 61-of-88 throws (69.3%) with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.
"(Nico) plays within the offense so well," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "That he doesn’t make mistakes. He’s just, he’s so talented. He can make every throw, but the thing that you see about him is just the way that he carries himself and how he handles the team as a young redshirt freshman.
"I was going back to the bowl, really shocked with how mature he is. I think that’s the thing that sticks out. He’s very, very, very talented, but his leadership skills seem to be off the chart."
Tennessee opened its season with a 69-3 home thrashing over Chattanooga before picking up a dominant 51-10 win at then-ranked No. 24 NC State in Week 2. The Volunteers then defeated Kent State 71-0 before starting SEC play with a 25-15 victory over then-ranked No. 15 Oklahoma.
Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC:
Note: Stats and notes compiled are from game notes provided by both teams.
By the Numbers:
Arkansas:
~ The Razorbacks would improve to 2-1 in SEC play for the first time under Sam Pittman and the first time since 2011 with a win against Tennessee. Then-head coach Bobby Petrino led Arkansas to the 2-1 start 13 years ago before finishing with a 6-2 record in league play.
~ Arkansas hasn't defeated a top-five opponent at home since its win over No. 3 Tennessee on Nov. 13, 1999, 28-24. The Razorbacks have won three straight against the Volunteers and each of the last three meetings between the two programs in Fayetteville.
~ Entering Saturday, Arkansas boasts the SEC’s best and the country’s fifth-best third down offense, converting 41-of-74 (55.4 percent) third down attempts through five games this season.
Tennessee:
~ Tennessee is one of four FBS programs that have not trailed this season, joining Texas, Indiana and Army. The Vols have not trailed in 24 straight quarters dating back to last season's Vanderbilt game. The last time Tennessee trailed was when it lost to top-ranked Georgia on Nov. 18. Tennessee has led in 202 minutes and 53 seconds of game action this season and is outscoring opponents 216-28.
That +188 point differential is currently the best in the nation and the seventh-best by an FBS team through four games since 2000. The Vols are outscoring opponents 149-6 in the first half this season.
~ Josh Heupel owns an 8-1 record in games played after an open week in his six previous seasons as a head coach, including a 3-0 mark at Tennessee and a 5-1 record at UCF. The Vols are 85-49-9 all-time after open dates and 51-35-2 after open weeks in league play. Tennessee has outscored opponents 105-68 under Heupel following open dates with wins at No. 18 Kentucky (2021), at No. 25 LSU (2022) and vs. Texas A&M (2023).
~ The Volunteers have allowed just two 30+ yard plays all season (30 yard rush, 46 yard pass), which is the fewest in the SEC and tied for second fewest in the FBS.
Series History:
Quick Stats:
~ All-Time Record: Tennessee leads, 13-6
~ In Fayetteville: Arkansas leads, 4-2
~ In Knoxville: Tennessee leads, 6-2
~ In Little Rock: Tennessee leads, 2-0
~ In Memphis: Tennessee leads, 2-0
~ In Dallas: Tennessee leads, 1-0
~ Most points scored by Arkansas: 49 (2011)
~ Most points scored by Tennessee: 63 (2000)
~ Largest margin of victory by Arkansas: 42 (11)
~ Largest margin of victory by Tennessee: 43 (200)
~ Longest win streak by Arkansas: 3 (2011-pres.)
~ Longest win streak by Tennessee: 6 (1993-98)
Last Matchup:
Arkansas and Tennessee last faced off during the 2020 COVID season, a 10-game conference-only schedule in Pittman's debut year as head coach of the Hogs.
Coming off a disappointing loss to Texas A&M and with a daunting matchup looming the following week against Kyle Trask and the Florida Gators, Arkansas desperately needed to hold serve on its home field against a Volunteers team led by Jeremy Pruitt.
The Razorbacks played sound defensive football through the first two quarters, but found themselves down 13-0 at halftime. Everything changed in the third quarter, however, as signal caller Feleipe Franks threw for three touchdowns to help Arkansas storm back for a 24-13 lead.
Arkansas held on to secure the victory — its last of the season — before losing four straight matchups to close the 2020 campaign.
Player Notables:
Arkansas:
~ DE Landon Jackson had his best game of the season against Texas A&M, as he registered a season-high two sacks with eight tackles and three tackles for loss. Jackson is the only Hog since 1997 with two games of 8+ tackles, 3+ tackles for loss and 2+ sacks in his career.
~ Two former Volunteers are on Arkansas' roster, including senior nickel back Doneiko Slaughter and redshirt sophomore center Addison Nichols. Slaughter has recorded 27 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception through five games and Nichols has a season Pro Football Focus grade of 63.4.
~ WR Andrew Armstrong leads the Hogs in receptions (29) and receiving yards (420) despite missing the season-opener against UAPB. Armstrong has caught a pass in 32 consecutive games and has made multiple receptions in 27 straight games dating back to his 2021 season at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Tennessee:
~ Tennessee center and Preseason All-American Cooper Mays has played 18 straight games without allowing a sack.
~ RB Dylan Sampson leads the SEC and ranks second in the FBS in rushing touchdowns (10). He has scored a touchdown in four straight games.
~ Redshirt sophomore Tennessee WR Chas Nimrod hails from Bentonville, Arkansas, which is 29 miles north of Fayetteville. In two seasons with the Vols, Nimrod has caught 22 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.