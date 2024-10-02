PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arkansas vs Tennessee: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Content Loading

Embed content not available

Manage privacy settings

Arkansas (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will have to do something it hasn't done since 1999 if it pulls off an upset over No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday evening at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The last time the Razorbacks defeated a top-five team at home was when they beat then-No. 3 Tennessee, 28-24, on Nov. 13, 1999. Fresh off a tough 21-17 loss to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Razorbacks could use a big upset over the Volunteers to jolt the fanbase with excitement again.

"Tennessee is a really good team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Top of the nation in a lot of categories. Both offensively and defensively. I think defensively they’re very, very stout up front. Have a really good secondary, linebackers.

"I think kind of a common theme over the last couple of weeks that their defensive line is probably the strength of their defense as well as what A&M’s was, what Auburn’s was. So that’ll be a big challenge for us."

Tennessee is coming off a bye week following a 25-15 win at Oklahoma the week before. The Volunteers rank first in the nation in scoring offense and second in total offense through five games this season.

"Just a really good football team," Pittman said. "But we’re excited to play the No. 4 football team in the country, and they may be higher than that. They’re the best team that we will have played thus far. We’re excited about it and excited to be home in front of our crowd."

The Volunteers feature two former five stars listed as starters, including quarterback Nico Iamaleava. At the same time, Tennessee has two projected starters — tackle Dayne Davis and safety Will Brooks — that began their careers as walk-ons.

Arkansas has graded out better than the Vols in four of the six main offensive categories on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Grades are given from 0-100, with the higher the grade signifying better performance.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings:

Season Stats - Tennessee | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 134 teams)

Offense

Tennessee || Arkansas

Scoring: 54.0 (1st) | 35.8 (33rd)

Total yards: 568.5 (2nd) | 495.0 (13th)

Passing: 275.8 (33rd) | 283.0 (27th)

Rushing: 290.0 (4th) | 212.0 (21st)

Third downs: 49.2% (22nd) | 55.4% (5th)

Sacks allowed/game: 1.5 (57th) | 2.4 (92nd)

Turnovers: 5 (t-42nd) | 9 (t-111th)

Defense

Tennessee || Arkansas

Scoring: 7.0 (2nd) | 20.2 (46th)

Total yards: 176.0 (1st) | 319.4 (47th)

Passing: 125.3 (4th) | 226.4 (89th)

Rushing: 50.8 (2nd) | 93.0 (21st)

Third downs: 17.0% (1st) | 30.8% (25th)

Sacks/game: 1.8 (89th) | 2.0 (60th)

Turnovers forced: 7 (t-42nd) | 7 (t-42nd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

