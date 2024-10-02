Arkansas (3-2, 1-1 SEC) will have to do something it hasn't done since 1999 if it pulls off an upset over No. 4 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday evening at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The last time the Razorbacks defeated a top-five team at home was when they beat then-No. 3 Tennessee, 28-24, on Nov. 13, 1999. Fresh off a tough 21-17 loss to Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Razorbacks could use a big upset over the Volunteers to jolt the fanbase with excitement again.

"Tennessee is a really good team," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday. "Top of the nation in a lot of categories. Both offensively and defensively. I think defensively they’re very, very stout up front. Have a really good secondary, linebackers.

"I think kind of a common theme over the last couple of weeks that their defensive line is probably the strength of their defense as well as what A&M’s was, what Auburn’s was. So that’ll be a big challenge for us."

Tennessee is coming off a bye week following a 25-15 win at Oklahoma the week before. The Volunteers rank first in the nation in scoring offense and second in total offense through five games this season.

"Just a really good football team," Pittman said. "But we’re excited to play the No. 4 football team in the country, and they may be higher than that. They’re the best team that we will have played thus far. We’re excited about it and excited to be home in front of our crowd."

The Volunteers feature two former five stars listed as starters, including quarterback Nico Iamaleava. At the same time, Tennessee has two projected starters — tackle Dayne Davis and safety Will Brooks — that began their careers as walk-ons.

Arkansas has graded out better than the Vols in four of the six main offensive categories on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Grades are given from 0-100, with the higher the grade signifying better performance.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings: