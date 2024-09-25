Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Fast Facts
As the Arkansas football team (3-1, 1-0 SEC) prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.
For the third time in five years, Arkansas is off to a 3-1 (or better) start under head coach Sam Pittman. Should the Razorbacks defeat the Aggies, Arkansas would improve to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006 and for only the fifth time since joining the conference ahead of the 1992 season.
The key storyline to monitor for the Aggies is their quarterback situation, as starter Connor Weigman is a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike Elko. Texas A&M will likely roll out redshirt freshman Marcel Reed, a dual-threat option with 639 total yards on the year.
"What (Reed's) done well is he’s ran the offense," Pittman said Monday. "You don’t see a lot of confusion from his o-line to him. He has gotten out of bad plays. In other words, if he’s feeling pressure, he can run and make plays. He’s done a good job of not giving it to the opponent."
As for Arkansas, how the Razorbacks rebound from a poor offensive showing against Auburn will determine their success against a talented Texas A&M defense. Against the Tigers, Arkansas' offense totaled 334 yards and turned the ball over three times (two interceptions, one fumble).
Offensive coordinator and former Aggies play caller (2023) Bobby Petrino is 3-0 all-time versus Texas A&M at Arkansas. The average point total scored in those bouts by the Hogs was 37.7.
Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN:
Note: Stats and notes compiled are from game notes provided by both teams.
By the Numbers:
Arkansas:
~ Led by RB Ja’Quinden Jackson’s eight rushing touchdowns, Arkansas leads the SEC and is second in the country in rushing scores (17). Six Hogs have run for at least one touchdown this season.
~ Arkansas touts the SEC’s best and the country’s second-best third down offense, converting 36-of-59 (61.0 percent) third down attempts through four games this season.
~ Through four games, Arkansas ranks third in the SEC and eighth in the country in total offense. The Hogs are averaging 524.0 total yards per game, including 240.0 rushing yards per game
Texas A&M:
~ Texas A&M boasts the eighth-ranked rushing offense in the country, which churns out 256.0 average yards per game.
~ The Aggies have tallied six picks on the season, which ranks second in the SEC and is tied for eighth in the nation.
~ The Aggies have controlled the pace of the game early in the year, as it ranks third in the SEC in time of possession (32.20).
~ The Maroon & White rank eighth in the country and lead the SEC in tackles for loss allowed (8.0), while also ranking 18th nationally and third in the SEC in sacks allowed (3.0).
Series History:
Quick Stats:
~ All-Time Record: Arkansas leads, 42-35-3
~ In Fayetteville: Arkansas leads, 12-7-2
~ In College Station: Arkansas leads, 17-15-1
~ In Little Rock: Arkansas leads, 9-3
~ In Arlington: Texas A&M leads, 9-4
~ In Dallas: Texas A&M leads, 1-0
~ Most points scored by Arkansas: 47 (2009)
~ Most points scored by Texas A&M: 58 (2012)
~ Largest margin of victory by Arkansas: 39 (1970)
~ Largest margin of victory by Texas A&M: 48 (2012)
~ Longest win streak by Arkansas: 9 (1958-66)
~ Longest win streak by Texas A&M: 9 (2012-20)
Last season, Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 34-22, to send the Razorbacks to a 2-3 (0-2 SEC) record. An offense led by KJ Jefferson and Raheim Sanders only garnered 174 total yards compared to the Aggies' 414. In that game, kicker Cam Little made three field goals and tight end Luke Hasz suffered a season-ending broken clavicle injury.
The last time Arkansas handed Texas A&M a loss was in the 2021 season, a monumental 20-10 victory that propelled the Razorbacks to a 4-0 start. Playing on CBS, Arkansas outgained its Southwest Classic opponent 443-272 in total yards and wide receiver Treylon Burks stole the spotlight with six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.
Player Notables:
Arkansas:
~ QB Taylen Green has completed 65-of-121 (53.7%) passes for 957 yards and four touchdowns through the first four games of the year. He has also run for 325 yards and four scores on 59 carries (5.5 ypc).
~ WR Andrew Armstrong leads the Razorbacks in receptions (23) and receiving yards (348) despite missing the season opener. Armstrong ranks second in the SEC in receiving yards (348), receiving yards per game (116.0) and receptions per game (7.7) and has caught a pass in 31 consecutive matchups.
~ DB TJ Metcalf, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Week, finished with two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble against Auburn to become the first Razorback with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since 1999. Metcalf leads the Arkansas defense in total tackles (26), interceptions (3) and forced fumbles (1).
~ RB Jackson has racked up three 100-yard rushing games and three multiple rushing touchdown performances to begin the year. The Utah transfer has eight rushing touchdowns through Arkansas’ first four games, becoming the fastest Razorback to reach the eight-rushing touchdown mark in a season since 1995. Jackson leads the SEC in rushing yards (472) and rushing yards per game (118.0).
Texas A&M:
~ Junior RB Le’Veon Moss ranks seventh in the SEC with 88.5 yards per game, while his three rushing scores are tied for eighth in the league. Moss is just 48 yards away from joining the 1,000 career yards club.
~ After making the first start of his career at Florida, freshman QB Marcel Reed has led the Aggies to back-to-back victories this season, throwing for multiple touchdowns and racking up at least 80 yards rushing in both wins.
~ Sophomore DB Marcus Ratcliffe made it three straight games with an interception after a late pick in the end zone against Bowling Green ... He is tied for second nationally and leads the SEC with three picks on the year.
~ Junior DB Will Lee III currently ranks 11th in the SEC with 16 solo tackles while also contributing to A&M’s impressive interception total with a pick in the win over McNeese.
~ Graduate K Randy Bond aims to break into the top-five of A&M’s career field goals list, entering the week with 48 to-date as he chases Todd Pegram (2002-05) and Tony Franklin (1975-78) who are tied for fourth with 56 makes.
~ Quarterback Reed and junior offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III were named SEC Freshman of the Week and SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, respectively, on Sept. 16.