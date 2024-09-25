As the Arkansas football team (3-1, 1-0 SEC) prepares for its Week 5 matchup against the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.

For the third time in five years, Arkansas is off to a 3-1 (or better) start under head coach Sam Pittman. Should the Razorbacks defeat the Aggies, Arkansas would improve to 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2006 and for only the fifth time since joining the conference ahead of the 1992 season.

The key storyline to monitor for the Aggies is their quarterback situation, as starter Connor Weigman is a game-time decision, according to head coach Mike Elko. Texas A&M will likely roll out redshirt freshman Marcel Reed, a dual-threat option with 639 total yards on the year.

"What (Reed's) done well is he’s ran the offense," Pittman said Monday. "You don’t see a lot of confusion from his o-line to him. He has gotten out of bad plays. In other words, if he’s feeling pressure, he can run and make plays. He’s done a good job of not giving it to the opponent."

As for Arkansas, how the Razorbacks rebound from a poor offensive showing against Auburn will determine their success against a talented Texas A&M defense. Against the Tigers, Arkansas' offense totaled 334 yards and turned the ball over three times (two interceptions, one fumble).

Offensive coordinator and former Aggies play caller (2023) Bobby Petrino is 3-0 all-time versus Texas A&M at Arkansas. The average point total scored in those bouts by the Hogs was 37.7.

Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN: