Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) and No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) will square off in the Southwest Classic this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

HawgBeat decided to compare at the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..

Here is the full breakdown:

Season Stats - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 20.7 (t-109th) | 37.7 (t-39th)
Total yards: 313.7 (110th) | 500.3 (19th)
Passing: 208.0 (99th) | 256.7 (55th)
Rushing: 105.7 (112th) | 243.7 (10th)
Third downs: 39.4% (70th) | 48.9% (t-31st)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.67 (t-59th) | 1.33 (t-41st)
Turnovers: 4 (t-48th) | 4 (t-48th)

Defense

Scoring: 8.67 (t-9th) | 27.0 (t-79th)
Total yards: 301.7 (31st) | 421.3 (105th)
Passing: 147.3 (9th) | 353.0 (131st)
Rushing: 154.3 (83rd) | 68.3 (7th)
Third downs: 32.6% (49th) | 40.9% (96th)
Sacks/game: 1.33 (t-98th) | 5.67 (1st)
Turnovers forced: 4 (t-74th) | 5 (t-51st)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Texas A&amp;M vs. Arkansas
Texas A&amp;M Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Max Johnson

QB KJ Jefferson

RB Devon Achane

RB Raheim Sanders

TE Max Wright

TE Trey Knox

WR Chase Lane

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Devin Price

WR Warren Thompson

WR Ainias Smith

WR Matt Landers

LT Trey Zuhn III

LT Luke Jones

LG Jordan Moko-Spasojevic

LG Brady Latham

C Bryce Foster

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Layden Robinson

RG Beaux Limmer

RT Reuben Fatheree II

RT Dalton Wagner

DE Shemar Stewart

DE Zach Williams

DT Shemar Turner

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Albert Regis

DT Eric Gregory

DE Fadil Diggs

DE Jashaud Stewart

WLB Edgerrin Cooper

WILL Bumper Pool

MLB Chris Russell Jr.

MIKE Drew Sanders

NB Antonio Johnson

NB Myles Slusher

CB Tyreek Chappell

CB Dwight McGlothern

CB Jaylon Jones

CB Malik Chavis

S Demani Richardson

S Simeon Blair

S Jardin Gilbert

S Latavious Brini
*Depth chart based on players listed as starters on game notes from each team*
{{ article.author_name }}