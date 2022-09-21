Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0) and No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0) will square off in the Southwest Classic this Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
HawgBeat decided to compare at the teams' star ratings out of high school, stats this season and their Pro Football Focus grades so far this year..
Here is the full breakdown:
Season Stats - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 131 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 20.7 (t-109th) | 37.7 (t-39th)
Total yards: 313.7 (110th) | 500.3 (19th)
Passing: 208.0 (99th) | 256.7 (55th)
Rushing: 105.7 (112th) | 243.7 (10th)
Third downs: 39.4% (70th) | 48.9% (t-31st)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.67 (t-59th) | 1.33 (t-41st)
Turnovers: 4 (t-48th) | 4 (t-48th)
Defense
Scoring: 8.67 (t-9th) | 27.0 (t-79th)
Total yards: 301.7 (31st) | 421.3 (105th)
Passing: 147.3 (9th) | 353.0 (131st)
Rushing: 154.3 (83rd) | 68.3 (7th)
Third downs: 32.6% (49th) | 40.9% (96th)
Sacks/game: 1.33 (t-98th) | 5.67 (1st)
Turnovers forced: 4 (t-74th) | 5 (t-51st)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Texas A&M
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Max Johnson
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
RB Devon Achane
|
RB Raheim Sanders
|
TE Max Wright
|
TE Trey Knox
|
WR Chase Lane
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Devin Price
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
WR Ainias Smith
|
WR Matt Landers
|
LT Trey Zuhn III
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LG Jordan Moko-Spasojevic
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Bryce Foster
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Layden Robinson
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RT Reuben Fatheree II
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DE Shemar Stewart
|
DE Zach Williams
|
DT Shemar Turner
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DT Albert Regis
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
DE Fadil Diggs
|
DE Jashaud Stewart
|
WLB Edgerrin Cooper
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
MLB Chris Russell Jr.
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
NB Antonio Johnson
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
CB Tyreek Chappell
|
CB Dwight McGlothern
|
CB Jaylon Jones
|
CB Malik Chavis
|
S Demani Richardson
|
S Simeon Blair
|
S Jardin Gilbert
|
S Latavious Brini
