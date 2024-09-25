PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) have the chance to pick up an early-season ranked victory when they take on the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas began conference play last weekend with a 24-14 win on The Plains at Auburn in a game in which the Razorbacks forced five turnovers. Texas A&M narrowly defeated Bowling Green, 26-20, in a competitive home game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

As these two teams prepare to meet at AT&T Stadium for the 13th time since 2009, it's worth noting that the only Arkansas head coaches with wins over the Aggies in the span are Bobby Petrino and Sam Pittman. Now serving as offensive coordinator on Pittman's staff, Petrino was 3-0 against the Aggies during his time as Head Hog from 2008-11.

"When Bobby was there, they were rolling," Pittman said Monday. "Had good football teams but we haven’t talked about that far back. I don’t know. I’m glad he’s on our staff and hopefully we can go get us another one."

As for high school star ratings for this year's squad, Arkansas' starters average out at 3.4 stars, while Texas A&M checks in at 3.3 stars per starter.

While the Aggies have had a handful of five-stars starting in recent history, this year's squad features some transfers from smaller schools starting, such as receiver Jahdae Walker out of Grand Valley State, tight end Tre Watson from Fresno State, right guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams from Kansas and others.

Similar to last week's matchup with Auburn, the Razorbacks have graded out better than the Aggies in every offensive category other than pass blocking on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Grades are given from 0-100, with the higher the grade signifying better performance.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings:

Season Stats - Texas A&M | Arkansas (FBS rank out of 134 teams)

Offense

Texas A&M || Arkansas

Scoring: 31.0 (t-62nd) | 40.5 (20th)

Total yards: 417.8 (53rd) | 524.0 (8th)

Passing: 161.8 (116th) | 240.0 (16th)

Rushing: 256.0 (8th) | 259.0 (11th)

Third downs: 40.8% (66th) | 61.0% (2nd)

Sacks allowed/game: 0.8 (t-18th) | 2.3 (t-98th)

Turnovers: 3 (t-26th) | 6 (t-88th)

Defense

Texas A&M || Arkansas

Scoring: 18.3 (t-41st) | 20.0 (t-47th)

Total yards: 318.8 (51st) | 325.0 (57th)

Passing: 189.0 (52nd) | 242.3 (98th)

Rushing: 129.6 (62nd) | 82.8 (14th)

Third downs: 29.2% (t-20th) | 30.8% (t-28th)

Sacks/game: 1.3 (t-109th) | 1.8 (t-77th)

Turnovers forced: 6 (t-41st) | 7 (t-23rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

