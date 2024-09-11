As the Arkansas football team (1-0, 0-0 SEC) prepares for its Week 3 matchup against the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, HawgBeat has some fast facts about the game and both programs.

The key storyline to watch in this non-conference bout is how both teams bounce back after disappointing losses on the road. Arkansas fell to No. 16 Oklahoma State in double-overtime at Boone Pickens Stadium while UAB was on the wrong side of a blowout to Louisiana-Monroe, 32-6.

Only managing six points against the Warhawks is a surprising outcome for the Blazers, as former Arkansas quarterback and play caller Alex Mortensen calls an offense that finished 18th in the country last season in yards per game (450.0).

Mortensen previously served as an analyst at Alabama on two seperate occasions, and he also coached receivers in 2019 with the Birmingham Iron of the former Alliance of American Football league.

In UAB's first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference a season ago, the Blazers went 0-6 on the road but displayed competitiveness against quality opponents. In a tilt against then-No. 1 Georgia, UAB scored 21 points and was only down 28-14 at halftime.

UAB also kept things close with a 5-2 Memphis squad, as that game was tied 21-21 after the first two quarters. Its most impressive victory came against South Florida at home, as the Blazers scored a season-high 56 points at Protective Stadium.

Below are some other fast facts to know ahead of Saturday's matchup, which will kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT and be broadcast on the SEC Network: