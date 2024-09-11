For the second time in the first three weeks of the 2024 college football season, the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face an inferior opponent. Fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will play host to the UAB Blazers (1-1, 0-0 AAC) Saturday in Fayetteville.

On paper, Arkansas ranks near the top of the country in just about every offensive category, while the Blazers have some work to do following a 32-6 loss at Louisiana-Monroe over the weekend. The Razorbacks suffered a 39-31 double-overtime loss at a ranked Oklahoma State squad despite totaling 648 total yards of offense.

As for high school star ratings, Arkansas' starters average out at 3.4 stars, while UAB unsurprisingly comes in at an average of 1.9 stars. The Blazers do have a handful of transfers from Power Four programs, though, such as LSU transfer edge rusher Desmond Little, Purdue transfer linebacker OC Brothers and former Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno, who set plenty of records for the Blazers a season ago.

Arkansas has fared better than UAB in every offensive category on Pro Football Focus, which is a football analytics website that provides grades for each individual player and full teams after analyzing each game for all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams. Defensively, the Blazers have graded out very well this season.

Here's a look at how both teams stack up based on stats from this year and high school star ratings: