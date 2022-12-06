HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for one of the week's Arkansas Razorback basketball games. The Hogs are set to tipoff against UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, and there are plenty of options for bettors. Here is a full breakdown:

(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)

ML/SPREAD/TOTALS:

Money Line:

Arkansas: -2500 UNCG: +1100

Spread:

Arkansas: -20.5 (-110) UNCG: +20.5 (-110)

Totals

Total Points: Over 136.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110) Arkansas Team Total: Over 78.5 (-115) Under 78.5 (-115) UNCG Team Total Over 58.5 (-105) Under 58.5 (-125)

(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)

PLAYER PROPS

Points ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 17.5 points (-105) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 17.5 points (-130) ~ Anthony Black OVER 13.5 points (-125) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 13.5 points (-105) ~ Jordan Walsh OVER 6.5 points (-115) ~ Jordan Walsh UNDER 6.5 points (-115) Threes Made ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 threes made (+120) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 1.5 threes made (-160) ~ Anthony Black OVER 1.5 threes made (+160) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 1.5 threes made (-220) Assists ~ Anthony Black OVER 3.5 assists (-140) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 3.5 assists (+105) Rebounds ~ Anthony Black OVER 4.5 rebounds (-160) ~ Anthony Black UNDER 4.5 rebounds (+120) ~ Ricky Council IV OVER 3.5 rebounds (-110) ~ Ricky Council IV UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-125) ~ Jordan Walsh OVER 3.5 rebounds (-110) ~ Jordan Walsh UNDER 3.5 rebounds (-120)

SPECIALS

*More specials are available on the BetSaracen mobile app under the "Specials" tab*

~ Arkansas -20.5, Ricky Council IV OVER 23.5 points, assists, rebounds (+250) ~ Arkansas team total OVER 74.5, Nick Smith Jr. OVER 14.5 points, Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+600) ~ Arkansas -20.5, Anthony Black OVER 14.5 points, Ricky Council IV OVER 1.5 threes made (+750) ~ Arkansas -20.5, Trevon Brazile, Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black all to score OVER 10.5 points (+900)

HAWGBEAT'S PICKS (0-0 for basketball)

Each week, HawgBeat will list a few picks that look favorable based on trends and statistics throughout the season.

Arkansas team total OVER 78.5 (-115)

We were able to catch a glimpse of just how dangerous this Arkansas team can be when Nick Smith Jr. is playing. The five-star freshman scored 16 points in 24 minutes during the Hogs' 99-58 win over San Jose State on Saturday. This number would have only hit three times this season, but Arkansas has also only played one game with a full roster (San Jose State), and it scored 99 points. UNC Greensboro has only allowed an opponent to score at over 78.5 once, and that was against Miami — the only Power Five team it has faced all season.

Anthony Black UNDER 13.5 points (-105)

Black went on a stretch at the Maui Invitational where he scored 26, 26 and 15 in the three games Arkansas played. Outside of that, he has only scored more than 10 points once, and that was last Monday against Troy (14 points). With Smith in the rotation and a full roster, Black will have the chance to play a true point guard role and take a little bit of scoring pressure off of him. He scored eight points in the win over San Jose State, despite playing 32 minutes. This number seems to be high to me.

Arkansas team total OVER 74.5, Nick Smith Jr. OVER 14.5 points, Anthony Black OVER 5.5 rebounds (+600)