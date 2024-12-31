Arkansas wide receiver Dazmin James to transfer

Arkansas redshirt freshman wide receiver Dazmin James is expected to enter the transfer portal, he confirmed with a post to his Instagram story Tuesday.
A 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of North Carolina, James did not see the field offensively during the 2024 regular season before having a showcase performance for the Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.
The speedster was named Arkansas' Most Outstanding Offensive Player after catching three passes for 137 yards, including a program-record 94-yard touchdown reception.
James was an unrated prospect out of Clayton High School but originally chose the Hogs over offers from Liberty and NC State. He also had track and field offers from multiple SEC programs.
Dazmin James Bio:
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Arkansas Most Outstanding Offensive Player (Dec. 27, 2024)
2024 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN) Recorded his first career 100+ yard receiving game with three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … His 137 receiving yards were the most by a Razorback in a bowl game since Chuck Dicus had 171 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions in the 1970 Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss (Dec. 27) … Became the first Razorback to have a 100-yard receiving game in a bowl game since Matt Landers had a three-catch 121-yard performance in the 2021 Liberty Bowl against Kansas (Dec. 27) … Registered his first career reception and first career touchdown reception on a school-record 94-yard touchdown pass from Taylen Green with 2:31 on the clock in the first quarter of a 39-26 win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Saw action on special teams in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams against LSU (Oct. 19) … Played in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Saw game action vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Played during a victory at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Saw action in season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted during his first season.
HIGH SCHOOL: Prepped at Clayton High School where he was rated a three-star athlete according to 247Sports … As a senior, reeled in 43 receptions for 601 yards and five touchdowns (14 ypc) in 11 games … Added 27 carries for 321 yards and four touchdowns (11.9 ypc) … 4A Offensive All-Conference selection as a senior … Competed in track & field at Clayton High School, capturing North Carolina Class 4A state championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters in May with times of 10.46 seconds and 21.06 … Named Clayton High School Male Athlete of the Year in 2023 … Held track offers from North Carolina State, South Carolina and North Carolina A&T … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: North Carolina, Liberty, Bucknell and others.