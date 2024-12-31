Arkansas wide receiver Dazmin James to transfer

Arkansas redshirt freshman wide receiver Dazmin James is expected to enter the transfer portal, he confirmed with a post to his Instagram story Tuesday.

A 6-foot-2, 196-pound native of North Carolina, James did not see the field offensively during the 2024 regular season before having a showcase performance for the Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl against Texas Tech.

The speedster was named Arkansas' Most Outstanding Offensive Player after catching three passes for 137 yards, including a program-record 94-yard touchdown reception.

James was an unrated prospect out of Clayton High School but originally chose the Hogs over offers from Liberty and NC State. He also had track and field offers from multiple SEC programs.

