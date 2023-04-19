Arkansas suffered its first portal loss since it reopened April 15 as wide receiver Landon Rogers reportedly entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, according to Mike Farrell Sports.

The Little Rock native was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021 as a dual-threat quarterback out of Parkview High School. He did not record any stats in any regular-season games during his time with the Razorbacks.

Rogers did play against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 2021 season, but did not record any stats. He did not see any game action in 2022.

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Rogers spent time at quarterback before changing positions to tight end. He then changed positions again to wide receiver, where he served at last season and this spring.

Coming out of high school, Rogers committed to Arkansas on April 16, 2020, but then decommitted on July 4 of that same year. He then recommitted to Arkansas 19 days later on July 23, 2020.

Rogers’ departure puts Arkansas at 77 total scholarship players and eight scholarship receivers.