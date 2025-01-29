Scholarship OL moving on from Arkansas football

Arkansas scholarship offensive lineman Josh Street is graduating and moving on from the football program, a team spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat on Wednesday. Street had one more season of eligibility remaining.

A four-year lineman who began his collegiate career as a walk-on, Street was awarded a scholarship by coach Sam Pittman before the beginning of the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Bentonville native redshirted during his freshman year in 2021, played all 13 games in 2022 primarily on special teams, saw action in 11 games during the 2023 season and logged 53 offensive snaps across eight games in 2024.

In the 2024 season-opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Street played 22 snaps at the center position and finished with a season-high 70.7 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Street was also used as an extra offensive lineman at times during the season, plus he also worked a little bit at tight end.

Street's departure leaves Arkansas with 15 expected scholarship offensive lineman entering the 2025 season, according to HawgBeat's count.

HawgBeat also confirmed that walk-on offensive lineman Tommy Varhall and walk-on linebacker Brooks Both are also moving on from the program despite having remaining eligibility.

