Scholarship OL moving on from Arkansas football

Arkansas scholarship offensive lineman Josh Street is graduating and moving on from the football program, a team spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat on Wednesday. Street had one more season of eligibility remaining.
A four-year lineman who began his collegiate career as a walk-on, Street was awarded a scholarship by coach Sam Pittman before the beginning of the 2023 season.
The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Bentonville native redshirted during his freshman year in 2021, played all 13 games in 2022 primarily on special teams, saw action in 11 games during the 2023 season and logged 53 offensive snaps across eight games in 2024.
In the 2024 season-opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Street played 22 snaps at the center position and finished with a season-high 70.7 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Street was also used as an extra offensive lineman at times during the season, plus he also worked a little bit at tight end.
Street's departure leaves Arkansas with 15 expected scholarship offensive lineman entering the 2025 season, according to HawgBeat's count.
HawgBeat also confirmed that walk-on offensive lineman Tommy Varhall and walk-on linebacker Brooks Both are also moving on from the program despite having remaining eligibility.
Josh Street Bio:
2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
2024 (REDSHIRT SENIOR) Saw game action during Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech (Dec. 27) … Played on special teams during a loss at Missouri (Nov. 30) … Saw action on special teams in a win over Louisiana Tech (Nov. 23) … Played on special teams in a loss to Texas (Nov. 16) … Saw action on special teams vs. Ole Miss (Nov. 2) … Played in a win at Mississippi State (Oct. 26) … Played on special teams against LSU (Oct. 19) … Saw action in a win over No. 4 Tennessee (Oct. 5) … Played on special teams vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28) … Appeared on special teams in a win at Auburn (Sept. 21) … Played in a win over UAB (Sept. 14) … Saw action at Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) and in a season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 29).
2023 (REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE): Played in 11 games, seeing the bulk of action on special teams … Earned seven snaps at left guard in season-opening win over Western Carolina (Sept. 2) and a single play at left guard at LSU (Sept. 23) … Was a key member of the punt team (57 snaps) and field goal/extra point team (48 snaps).
2022 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games in his first collegiate action, primarily serving on special teams … Logged 77 snaps on punt (63) and field goal (12) units, according to Pro Football Focus.
2021 (FRESHMAN): Redshirted as a true freshman and did not see any game action.
HIGH SCHOOL: Played senior season at Bentonville High School after previously playing at Danville High School … As a senior in 2020, member of 10-1 Tigers squad … Named all-state while at Danville … Came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Southeastern Louisiana, Maryland, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe and others.
PERSONAL: Born Dec. 19, 2002.