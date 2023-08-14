Arkansas football wide receiver Sam Mbake suffered a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage that will keep him out for the entirety 2023-24 season, a UA spokesperson confirmed.

Mbake is a sophomore from Kennesaw, Georgia, and he played in nine games primarily on special teams during his first collegiate season in Fayetteville. Mbake briefly transitioned to the defensive back position last season, but did not see game action before moving back to wide receiver.

News of Mbake's injury comes just two days after head coach Sam Pittman revealed that he suffered an injury during the Razorback's first scrimmage of fall camp.

Mbake had seen reps with the first team offense during the 11-on-11 fastball periods in the first seven practices of fall camp. Pittman even spoke very highly of the Mbake on Thursday.

"Mbake is a wonderful person and he plays 90 miles per hour all the time and it’s important to him," Pittman said. "He has improved in every aspect of his game — speed, strength, awareness of what he’s doing. Mbake will be on the field as much as anybody this year. I really like the kid. He’s an awful hard worker."

The North Cobb High School product was a 5.7 three-star prospect before making his way to Arkansas.