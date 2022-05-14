 Arkansas Razorbacks win 2022 SEC softball tournament
Arkansas wins 1st SEC tournament championship in softball

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

With its first outright SEC regular-season title already in hand, Arkansas' softball team added to its trophy case Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks shut out Missouri 4-0 in Gainesville, Fla., to complete a perfect run through the SEC Tournament and capture their first tournament title in program history.

A pair of RBI singles by Danielle Gibson and Marlene Friedman in the first and second innings, respectively, gave Arkansas an early lead and then it used an error and wild pitch to tack on two more in the fifth.

That was plenty of run support for Chenise Delce, who lived up to her SEC Pitcher of the Year award by tossing her four shutout of the season. She allowed just two hits and struck out five in seven innings, improving to 17-2 with a 2.19 ERA.

Arkansas is 44-9 overall and awaits Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show. Ranked No. 4 in the polls and RPI, the Razorbacks are widely expected to be a top-eight national seed and have home field advantage until the Women's College World Series.

They are still searching for their first trip to Oklahoma City in program history.

However, Saturday's win was a monumental -- and rare -- moment for the Razorbacks. They are now just 6-31 all-time in head-to-head conference championship games since joining the SEC.

Four of those victories have come in the last five years, with the women's golf team beating South Carolina and men's golf team beating Auburn to capture the 2018 and 2019 SEC titles, respectively, and the baseball team knocking off Tennessee to win its first SEC Tournament title last year.

The other two SEC Championship Game wins came more than two decades ago, as the volleyball team beat Florida in 1997 and the men's basketball team beat Auburn in 2000.

It is worth noting that the chart below includes only sports that have a championship that pits two teams head-to-head. That means Arkansas' dominant cross country and track and field teams - which have combined to win numerous SEC titles - are not included.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play.

Here is the breakdown of Arkansas' history in SEC tournament finals or championship games across all sports...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Soccer: 0-8

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Baseball: 1-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-1

~Softball: 1-1

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1

2019

Soccer

South Carolina

L, 1-0

2020

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-1

2021

Men's Golf

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2

2021

Baseball

Tennessee

W, 7-2

2021

Soccer

Tennessee

L, 3-0

2022

Softball

Missouri

W, 4-0
