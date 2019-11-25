While Razorback fans didn't quite know what to expect from Eric Musselman's undefeated team heading on the road for the first time, the oddsmakers in Vegas certainly had a good idea of what was going to go down in Atlanta on Monday night. The line opened at -1.5 for Arkansas and the Hogs took the win 62-61 in overtime over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Arkansas is now a perfect 6-0 on the season and the win is the team's first true road win against a non-conference Power Five opponent since 2004.

The Razorbacks had 22 seconds left on the clock when Jacket center James Banks scored and put them up by one after a long, hard-fought battle in McCamish Pavilion.

The crowd was loud as Mason Jones worked the ball slowly down the court and Musselman was yelling the loudest, signaling for Jones to push into heavy zone pressure.

Jones and Isaiah Jones exchange passes and one fast move to create separation later, Jones hitches up a deep shot with plenty of strength.

The ball left his hand with 1.6 seconds on the game clock and it hit its mark with just .1 seconds remaining, sealing the win for the Hogs.