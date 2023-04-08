He breaks down his commitment to Arkansas with Rivals.

Pope saw his stock explode in a big way this winter. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide became the first to offer in January. The Razorbacks and Wolverines quickly followed suit, and he has made his decision just a few months later.

The four-star out of Mississippi announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday evening, providing the Razorbacks with a notable recruiting win in early April. Arkansas beat out Alabama , Louisville , Michigan , Ole Miss , and Oregon for Pope's pledge.

The Arkansas staff made Pope a priority from the moment that they extended a scholarship offer to the South Panola standout. Specifically, running backs coach Jimmy Smith and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

Those relationships paid off in a big way in the Razorbacks landing the four-star over SEC rivals and national programs.

"I made my commitment to Arkansas, because they showed me love," Pope told Rivals. "The coaches text and call me every day. I love the environment up there."

Woodson, in particular, played a major role in Pope's recruitment. Woodson has deep Mississippi ties, and the two hit it off from the start. Pope trusts that Woodson can help get him to where he wants to be.

"Coach Woodson knows how to teach young men, and he's great at what he does," said Pope.

Arkansas hosted Pope on campus in March. It was his first visit of the spring and his first look at the Razorbacks. He came away impressed with what the SEC West program had to offer.

"The first thing (that stood out) was the coaches," Pope said about his visit to Fayetteville. "They keep the main thing the main thing. Then, I like the environment. The people up there love their Hogs."

Now that his commitment is out of the way, Pope is focused helping the Razorbacks take the next step and reach the next level. He has big goals in mind once he gets up to the Natural State for his collegiate career.

"I’m bringing a team-first type of guy," Pope said. "A dog. A player that will put himself in a position that will make the team win a national championship."

*****