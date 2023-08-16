When Arkansas hits the turf at War Memorial Stadium on Sept. 2 to face Western Carolina, the goal is for the Razorbacks to have their five best defensive backs on the field.

Following a season plagued by secondary injuries and struggles, first-year co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and new secondary coach Deron Wilson don't have to do much to be better than the 2022 Arkansas secondary. The goal is not to be a little bit better, though, and that shows in the transfer portal defensive back additions.

While one of the transfers — AJ Brathwaite Jr. — is no longer with the team, the others are right in the mix for starting spots.

After 11 practices of fall camp, the picture of Arkansas' starting secondary is becoming a little bit more clear, though nothing is solidified.

I've decided to break down who I view as the top five defensive backs, where they will line up and who other candidates might be at each spot.