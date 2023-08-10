Just a little less than three months after joining the Razorbacks, defensive back AJ Brathwaite is off the team.

The Western Kentucky transfer left the team six days into fall camp, a team spokesperson confirmed to HawgBeat on Thursday evening.

Brathwaite spent four seasons at Western Kentucky before he transferred to Arkansas on May 13. The 6-foot defensive back recorded 99 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions with the Hilltoppers.

In 2021, he was a C-USA honorable mention with 64 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception

Arkansas defensive backs coach Deron Wilson spoke about Brathwaite to the media on Monday.

“AJ started at the last school he was at,” Wilson said. “With that being said, they bring veteran leadership and game experience. You can be a good player, but you still make mistakes.

"Now those mistakes, when you’re older, you’re like, ‘Oh, I remember that play from last year.’ So they definitely bring some veteran mentality and snaps being played to our defensive backfield."

With Brathwaite’s departure, the Arkansas secondary lost a veteran presence in the locker room, which means the other older guys in the position group will need to pick up where Brathwaite left off.