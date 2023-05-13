After losing a good portion of its secondary to the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 season, Arkansas has added its fourth defensive back via the transfer portal in Western Kentucky transfer AJ Brathwaite Jr., who was previously committed to Florida International.

The Hogs hosted AJ Brathwaite Jr. on Friday, just four days after he committed to Florida International on Monday.

Brathwaite is going into his sixth season of college football, after he began playing for the Hilltoppers in 2018. He made 48 total appearances for Western Kentucky in his career.

He actually played against Arkansas in the final game of former head coach Chad Morris's career in 2019, when he logged one assisted tackle in Western Kentucky's 45-19 win over the Razorbacks.

For his career, Brathwaite has tallied a total of 98 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Brathwaite was initially rated a 5.4 two-star recruit in the class of 2018, choosing Western Kentucky over Mississippi State, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic and others.

Last season, the 6-foot, 195-pound safety played 141 snaps, logging a Pro Football Focus grade of 51.5. He was formidable in pass rush coverage with a grade of 75.2, but had a rough time in coverage with a grade of just 47.9.

Arkansas already has three transfers in the secondary in Baylor transfers Alfahiym Walcott and Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson, and former five-star and Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary.

The addition of Brathwaite puts Arkansas at 82 projected scholarship players for 2023, which leaves three open scholarship spots remaining.