Sportsbooks' win totals not high on the Hogs for 2025

After the season ended, it was open season on the Razorbacks' roster as a total of 43 players opted to enter the transfer portal. Most of those losses were depth pieces who didn't see the field much, but there were some heavy hitters the Hogs lost out on. To combat that, the Razorbacks added 34 total incoming transfers.

Those win totals line up close to what Arkansas finished with last season, as the Razorbacks amassed an even .500 record at 6-6 (3-5 SEC) before they took down Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl to finish 7-6.

FanDuel Sportsbook and BetSaracen both have the Razorbacks' win total at 5.5 games, with FanDuel's over set at +100 and the under set at -122. BetSaracen's odds are at -130 under and +105 over 5.5 wins.

The 2025 college football season is still several months away, but some sportsbooks have released odds on win totals for teams next season.

As far as the actual season goes, if you thought last year's schedule was tough, this year's is only worse. The Hogs will play the same Southeastern Conference foes they played a year ago, but the venues flip.

That means Arkansas will have to head to Austin to play Texas, Baton Rouge to play LSU, Oxford to play Ole Miss and Knoxville to play Tennessee. The Vols and Longhorns both earned College Football Playoff bids last year, while Ole Miss finished 10-3.

At home, Arkansas will welcome Texas A&M for the first time in Fayetteville since 2013, and it also hosts Auburn, Mississippi State and Missouri. The Hogs went 2-1 on the road against those teams in 2024, and lost to Texas A&M in Arlington.

If that conference slate doesn't already look tough, the non-conference makes the total season look even harder. Last season, the Hogs went 3-1 in nonconference games with wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, UAB and Louisiana Tech, but it'll be a tough test to replicate that in 2025.

The Hogs open their season against FCS opponent Alabama A&M in Fayetteville, then head to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to play Arkansas State for the first time in the two schools' history.

Two weeks later, they'll hit the road again and travel to Memphis to play the Tigers, who finished with an 11-2 record last season and tied for third in the American Athletic Conference.

Then, if it couldn't get any tougher, Notre Dame comes to Fayetteville. The Irish most recently played in the National Title game last season and finished with a 14-2 overall record. This game should have been the second time the two have faced off, but COVID canceled the first meeting in 2020.

Arkansas will start fall camp sometime toward the beginning of August in preparation for the start of the season. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas football.