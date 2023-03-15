Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman revealed Tuesday that redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Wilson was involved in a car wreck that resulted in a cracked tibia that will keep him out for around six weeks.

"Jaedon Wilson, everything is perfectly fine with him, okay, so I don’t want to scare anybody," Pittman said. "He was in a car accident today. He’s very, very lucky that nothing was wrong with him more than he cracked his tibia. So he will be on crutches for about 10 days, and then he will be back. I think that’s maybe a six-week deal after that."

The timeline of six weeks means that Wilson's spring is over, as the Razorbacks will wrap up spring ball in exactly a month with the Red-White Game on April 15.

"He’ll be through with spring ball," Pittman said. "But I’ll tell you, if you saw the car – cars – in that, we’re just thank the Lord that nothing worse happened. I don’t believe anybody was hurt in the other vehicle, as well."

Wilson played a career-high 133 snaps last season, 58 of which came in the 55-53 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas. The 6-foot-3, 178 pound pass catcher hauled in two receptions for 47 yards against the Jayhawks.

Prior to Wilson's injury as a result of the car wreck, quarterback KJ Jefferson said he thought the native of Desoto, Texas, was in line for a breakout spring.

"He's understanding the offense, understanding college ball and the speed of college ball now," Jefferson said Friday. "Now that he's in a big role this season, just being able to come out and just see his growth and his maturity level and his football IQ just raise through the roof now."

"Understanding what the defense is trying to get into and understand the route and why we're calling this play for him to get open or certain situations. Just being able to see him grow in areas that he lacked in last year and taking that step forward. I'm extremely proud of him, just our growth and maturity level."

Tuesday was Arkansas' fourth practice of the spring, and it has 11 more until the Red-White Game, which will be the end of the spring drills schedule.