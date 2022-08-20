Arkansas WR Jaquayln Crawford enters transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback redshirt senior wideout Jaquayln Crawford entered the transfer portal Saturday after spending two season and half of this year's fall camp with the Hogs.

A former four-star recruit and Oklahoma Sooner, Crawford never hit his stride while at Arkansas. He saw action in seven games in 2021-22, recording just three catches for 27 yards.

He was forced to sit out the 2020 season as a redshirt sophomore due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Rockdale, Texas, native redshirted his freshman year at Oklahoma and played in just one game his redshirt freshman year with the Sooners.

Coming out of Rockdale High School, Crawford No. 39 prospect in Texas according to Rivals. He recorded over 150 receptions, 2,500 receiving yards and 33 receiving touchdowns, rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 18 TDs and tallied over 500 return yards during his high school career.

It would've been tough for Crawford to crack the rotation at receiver with the Razorbacks bringing in a pair of transfers this season in Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers along with three talented freshman in Quincey McAdoo, Isaiah Sategna and Sam Mbake.