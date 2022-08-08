Arkansas WR Matt Landers showing off speed in fall camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It seems like every time someone speaks about Razorback wideout Matt Landers, they are talking about how fast he is.

The Hogs brought Landers in from Toledo through the transfer portal over the offseason, and he has impressed so far in fall camp.

Arkansas redshirt junior defensive back Malik Chavis said the thing that stands out with Landers is his speed.

"He's fast," Chavis said. "Matt is real fast. There's a lot of SEC speed and he's fast. He's just real fast. He's fast."

Going into fall camp, the team knew how fast Landers was. Head coach Sam Pittman spoke about the speed of Landers in his pre-fall camp press conference.

"He’s big, physical," Pittman said. "He can run, now. I mean, he can fly. I think what he’s done is he’s made us better...I think on the outside we’re going to be in pretty good shape. I really do. But I think he’s going to help us, and I think he’ll help us a lot."

Last season, Landers hauled in 20 catches for 514 yards and five touchdowns in seven games for Toledo. He had two 100-plus yard performances, including one that featured five catches for 150 yards and two scores against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 2.

During his 2021 campaign, Landers had three catches of at least 80 years. His season-long was a 90-yard touchdown catch against Middle Tennessee State in the Bahamas Bowl.

"He can create a lot of separation," Razorback cornerback Hudson Clark said. "He's got pretty big strides. He's definitely a new type of receiver we've seen this fall camp. So he's been good for us."

Having a deep-threat like Landers should benefit Arkansas and help it stretch the field more than it has in the past.

"Landers, he's a good player," Razorback cornerback coach Dominique Bowman said. "He's fast, he's long, he's big. He's a good player."

Landers is 6-feet-5-inches, 205 pounds and the speed is what stands out.

Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson specialized in throwing the deep ball last season — especially to first round draft pick Treylon Burks — and Landers should help Jefferson improve on that this season.

Arkansas' season will kickoff Sept. 3 against Cincinnati at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.