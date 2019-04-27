For the third time on Day 3, a former Arkansas player has heard his name called at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts was selected in the sixth round by the Minnesota Vikings with the 190th overall pick Saturday afternoon. He follows offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (Patriots, 118th overall) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (49ers, 148th overall).

The Razorbacks have now exceeded their draft pick total from last year, when center Frank Ragnow (Lions, 20th overall) and running back David Williams (Broncos, 226th overall) were the only one picked.

Just one year ago, the idea of Watts getting drafted seemed like a pipe dream. He had made just 14 total tackles in 17 career games in his first four years on campus.

However, he exploded as a fifth-year senior in 2018. Watts racked up 49 tackles as a starting defensive tackle. More impressively, he had a team-high seven sacks to go along with three forced fumbles and three quarterback hurries.

Although he didn’t earn any postseason accolades, Watts was Arkansas’ top-graded defensive player with an 85.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. Among defensive tackles who played at least 500 snaps, that ranks 15th nationally and fifth in the SEC.

Watts was a 5.6 three-star prospect coming out of Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis and generally considered an add-on to teammate Brian Wallace, a four-star offensive lineman.